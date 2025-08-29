LIVE TV
Amit Shah Condemns Congress Hatred Politics Over Man Slamming PM Modi's Mother

Amit Shah Condemns Congress Hatred Politics Over Man Slamming PM Modi’s Mother

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned Rahul Gandhi for using offensive language against PM Modi’s late mother during a rally in Bihar. Shah said Congress leaders had a history of insulting Modi and alleged that the party launched the ‘Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra’ to protect infiltrators as part of vote bank politics.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 29, 2025 13:30:58 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for what he called “politics of hatred.” He criticised the Congress leader for the language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during a rally in Bihar. Shah said Congress leaders had a long history of using abusive words against Modi, starting from his time as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Shah mentioned Mani Shankar Aiyar, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh, and Jairam Ramesh as leaders who repeatedly insulted PM Modi in the past. He asked whether the Congress party believed that such language would win them the people’s mandate.

BJP’s Response on Congress Campaign

Shah asserted that abuses against Modi only strengthen the BJP, saying, “The more you abuse the PM, the more the Lotus will bloom.” He alleged that Congress had started the “Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra” to protect infiltrators, which he described as their vote bank politics.

Police Detains Congress Leader Slamming PM Modi’s Mother 

The Bihar Police on Friday arrested Rafeeq alias Raja, who allegedly hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Darbhanga. Police registered a complaint against Raja at the Simri Police Station on Thursday after the incident triggered strong reactions. The abusive remarks reportedly came during a programme organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad.

In the event, PM Modi and his late mother were allegedly targeted with offensive language. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage and drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP Hits Out at Congress Over Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on Congress after the Darbhanga incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the remarks against PM Modi and his late mother as a “stain” on Indian democracy. In a post on ‘X’, Shah said Congress had reached a new low under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

He wrote: “The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy.”

