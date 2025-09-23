LIVE TV
Home > India > Amit Shah lays foundation stone, inaugurates development works worth Rs 144 crore of Kalol Municipality in Gandhinagar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 21:47:10 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects for the Kalol Municipality in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with a total investment of Rs 144 crore, a release said.

Numerous dignitaries attended this event.

Addressing the program, Amit Shah said that in the last five to six years, Kalol has witnessed unprecedented development. In the next 10 years, Kalol has immense potential for development. Several development projects have already been initiated here.

According to a release, five initiatives, valued at approximately ₹53 crore, have been officially inaugurated. These include a water treatment plant with an investment of ₹35 crore, the construction of Jyoteshwar Lake at a cost of ₹11 crore, and the establishment of a night shelter. Furthermore, the completion and dedication of sanitation equipment and various borewell projects were also announced today. In addition, several other projects, worth a total of ₹91 crore, have commenced under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Vikas Yojana and AUDA grants.

Amit Shah stated that, with coordination between rural and urban areas, a plan has been devised to develop Kalol into a model assembly constituency by 2029. The Government of India has already begun construction of a massive 350-bed hospital with state-of-the-art facilities in Kalol.

He stated that by 2027, after the hospital’s inauguration, residents of Kalol will no longer have to seek healthcare elsewhere. This hospital will connect the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Community Health Centre (CHC), where all doctors will provide outpatient services.

As per the release, the hospital will have world-class equipment and the best doctors. The hospital’s pathology lab will be even better than Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital. Free treatment up to ₹10 lakh will be available at this hospital under the Ayushman Bharat card and the Gujarat government card.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that commendable work has been done in Kalol regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, gas cylinder distribution, and toilet construction. He announced that the maintenance of Jyotishwar Pond will now be handled by a private company. Children’s playing equipment, boating facilities, and pure food stalls will be installed around the pond.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the GST on food items to zero and the tax on farmers’ goods by more than half, providing great relief to the public. Taxes on vehicles, including scooters, motorcycles, and cars, have also been reduced. Taxes on coal have also been reduced, which will reduce electricity bills.

He stated that Prime Minister Modi expects the country’s citizens, especially mothers and sisters, to pledge to use only indigenous products.

He stated that if we adopt indigenous products, numerous business opportunities will arise in the country, and our economy will become the third-largest in the world. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

