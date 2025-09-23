Amit Shah participates in tree plantation drive in Gandhinagar under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 18:31:07 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in a tree plantation drive organised by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) under the ”Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign on Tuesday, urging people to actively contribute to environmental conservation by planting trees.

In a post on X, Shah said, “There is special enthusiasm among the people of Gandhinagar towards tree plantation, which plays a crucial role in environmental protection and health promotion. Just like every year, this year too, the residents of the area are actively participating in large numbers in tree plantation. Today, at Vavol in Gandhinagar, a sapling was planted in the tree plantation program organised by IFFCO under the ”Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.”

The campaign symbolically encourages people to plant a tree in the name of their mother.

Earlier, on September 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Kadamb sapling presented as a special gift by King Charles III of the UK on his birthday at his official residence of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The sapling symbolising friendship and shared commitment to environmental sustainability between the two nations was given to the Prime Minister by King Charles on Wednesday, September 17, on his 75th birthday.

The Kadamb tree, which was presented by King Charles, was inspired by the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. On Wednesday, the British High Commission shared the details about the gift in a post on X, stating, “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation.”

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by PM Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The initiative combines environmental responsibility with a tribute to mothers.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India’s strides in increasing forest cover over the past decade, noting that the campaign aligns with the nation’s pursuit of sustainable development. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS