Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on His Death Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary, calling him a symbol of Swadeshi, Swaraj, and national culture. In a post on X, Shah said Tilak turned Swaraj into a public movement, Swadeshi into public consciousness, and culture into national pride.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 1, 2025 09:43:39 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary, describing him as a symbol of Swadeshi, Swaraj, and Sw-Sanskriti (national culture). Taking to social media platform X, Shah wrote, “Tilak ji made Swaraj a people’s movement, Swadeshi a national consciousness, and culture a matter of national pride.”

A Legacy That United the Nation

Amit Shah recalled that Tilak used public festivals like Ganesh Utsav and Shivaji Jayanti to promote social unity. He also praised Tilak’s work through newspapers Kesari and Maratha, which served as tools for awakening the spirit of freedom among Indians. Shah said Tilak’s Gita Rahasya inspired generations with the message of Karmayoga—the path of selfless action.

Highlighting Tilak’s role in fighting social evils, Amit Shah said that Tilak made a significant contribution to the eradication of untouchability. “The life and work of Tilak ji will always remain a guiding light for the people of this country,” he wrote.

Tribute in Marathi as Well

In a message in Marathi, Shah repeated his tribute, saying, “Tilak ji turned Swarajya into a people’s movement, Swadeshi into public awakening, and culture into national pride.” He again underlined Tilak’s influence through festivals, journalism, and philosophy, and called him a lasting inspiration for all citizens.

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on His Death Anniversary

