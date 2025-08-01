Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on His Death Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary, describing him as a symbol of Swadeshi, Swaraj, and Sw-Sanskriti (national culture). Taking to social media platform X, Shah wrote, “Tilak ji made Swaraj a people’s movement, Swadeshi a national consciousness, and culture a matter of national pride.”

स्वदेशी, स्वराज और स्वसंस्कृति के प्रतीक लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। तिलक जी ने स्वराज को जनआंदोलन, स्वदेशी को जनचेतना और संस्कृति को राष्ट्रगौरव का मार्ग बनाया। उन्होंने गणेश उत्सव और छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जयंती से सामाजिक एकता, केसरी… pic.twitter.com/0uDwFrVFS6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2025

A Legacy That United the Nation

Amit Shah recalled that Tilak used public festivals like Ganesh Utsav and Shivaji Jayanti to promote social unity. He also praised Tilak’s work through newspapers Kesari and Maratha, which served as tools for awakening the spirit of freedom among Indians. Shah said Tilak’s Gita Rahasya inspired generations with the message of Karmayoga—the path of selfless action.

Highlighting Tilak’s role in fighting social evils, Amit Shah said that Tilak made a significant contribution to the eradication of untouchability. “The life and work of Tilak ji will always remain a guiding light for the people of this country,” he wrote.

Tribute in Marathi as Well

In a message in Marathi, Shah repeated his tribute, saying, “Tilak ji turned Swarajya into a people’s movement, Swadeshi into public awakening, and culture into national pride.” He again underlined Tilak’s influence through festivals, journalism, and philosophy, and called him a lasting inspiration for all citizens.

