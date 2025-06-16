Live Tv
Home > India > Amitabh Kant Resigns As G20 Sherpa, Concludes 45-Year Govt Service From IAS Officer to India's G20 Representative

Amitabh Kant Resigns As G20 Sherpa, Concludes 45-Year Govt Service From IAS Officer to India’s G20 Representative

The former NITI Aayog CEO and India’s G20 Sherpa leaves behind a remarkable 45-year legacy of transformative policymaking, innovation, and global leadership

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 12:24:24 IST

Amitabh Kant’s name is synonymous with bold reforms and strategic vision. A 1980-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, Kant served the Government of India in multiple key roles over four and a half decades. He is most widely known for his dynamic tenure as the CEO of NITI Aayog (2016–2022) and as India’s G20 Sherpa (2022–2025)—two positions where he drove landmark initiatives and raised India’s global stature.

Champion of Major National Campaigns

During his time at NITI Aayog, Kant spearheaded some of India’s most ambitious development campaigns:

Make in India: Promoted domestic manufacturing and investment.

Startup India: Played a central role in building India’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

Digital India: Advocated for digital governance and inclusive technology.

Aspirational Districts Programme: Helped improve outcomes in health, education, and infrastructure across 112 underdeveloped districts.

Green Hydrogen Mission and Asset Monetisation Plans: Drove sustainability and economic reform forward.

These campaigns aligned with his belief in public-private partnership and digital public infrastructure as keys to inclusive growth.

Global Impact as G20 Sherpa

Appointed as India’s G20 Sherpa in July 2022, Kant became the country’s chief negotiator and representative at the G20—an elite forum of the world’s largest economies. Under his leadership:

India secured consensus on the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, even amid global divisions on geopolitics.

He helped bring the African Union into the G20 as a permanent member, expanding its inclusivity.

India’s presidency under his watch emphasized green development, digital transformation, and reform of multilateral institutions.

His diplomatic finesse and policy expertise helped position India as a leading voice on the global stage.

A New Chapter Begins

On June 16, 2025, Amitabh Kant announced his resignation as G20 Sherpa, calling it the beginning of a “new journey.”

In his parting note, he expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated his commitment to contribute to “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) through think tanks, startups, and academia.

“It has been an honour to serve this great nation for 45 years. I look forward to contributing in new ways to India’s growth story,” he said.

Legacy of a Nation-Builder

From state-level reforms in Kerala to national missions and global negotiations, Amitabh Kant’s journey reflects a rare combination of visionary leadership, administrative acumen, and unwavering commitment to India’s progress.

His work will continue to influence policy, innovation, and diplomacy for years to come.

