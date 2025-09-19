Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its weekly briefing has said that the implications of revocation of the sanctions waiver for the Chabahar Port project in Iran is being studied and analysed.

“We have seen the US press statement regarding revocation of sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port. We are presently examining its implications for India,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, MEA.

Trump administration has taken the decision to withdraw the waiver with effect from September 29, 2025 as part of America’s tough stance against the Iranian regime headed by Ayotallah Al Khamenei.

This move by US could impact India’s future role in the project. In May 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year agreement on port operations, with New Delhi offering a $250 million credit window for infrastructural development.

So far India through a state-run company has been developing a terminal at Chabahar located on Iran’s Gulf of Oman coast.

