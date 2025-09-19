LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA

Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA

Trump administration has taken the decision to withdraw the waiver with effect from September 29, 2025 as part of America's tough stance against the Iranian regime headed by Ayotallah Al Khamenei.

Representational image (MEA)
Representational image (MEA)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: September 19, 2025 21:11:11 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its weekly briefing has said that the implications of revocation of the sanctions waiver for the Chabahar Port project in Iran is being studied and analysed. 

“We have seen the US press statement regarding revocation of sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port. We are presently examining its implications for India,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, MEA.

Trump administration has taken the decision to withdraw the waiver with effect from September 29, 2025 as part of America’s tough stance against the Iranian regime headed by Ayotallah Al Khamenei.

This move by US could impact India’s future role in the project. In May 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year agreement on port operations, with New Delhi offering a $250 million credit window for infrastructural development.

So far India through a state-run company has been developing a terminal at Chabahar located on Iran’s Gulf of Oman coast.

ALSO READ: US revokes sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port, effective September 29

Tags: chabahar portmea

RELATED News

Sam Pitroda Clarifies Pakistan Remark After Major Backlash, Says…
Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, five injured in terror attack in Bishnupur
Economic and social survey will start from September 22, and will not be postponed: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout
ABVP's Deepika Jha dedicates DUSU win to students, slams NSUI on "vote theft"

LATEST NEWS

Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver
You Won’t Believe Lionel Messi’s Weekly Pay At Inter Miami! Here’s How Much
Asia cup 2025: Sri Lanka Cricket Board Confirms Dunith Wellalage’s Return Amid Tragedy
Trump, Xi emphasise US-China ties most important bilateral relationship in world during phone call: Chinese media
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
'Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival 2025' kicks off in Mumbai, actor Yashpal Sharma recalls "It has been 8 years since I joined"
India in advanced talks with Oman for FTA, open to trade deals with other GCC nations: Piyush Goyal
World Athletics Championships: Gulveer Singh fails to make history, Annu Rani bows out in qualifying round
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach
Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA
Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA
Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA
Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA
Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA

QUICK LINKS