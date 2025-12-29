Andhra Pradesh Train Fire: 1 Dead As Two Coaches Of Tata–Ernakulam Express Go Up In Flames – What We Know So Far

Andhra Pradesh Train Fire: A 70-year-old passenger was killed after a fire engulfed two air-conditioned coaches of the Tata Nagar–Ernakulam Express at Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district early Monday, police confirmed. Several other passengers narrowly escaped as flames and smoke spread rapidly through the train. The incident occurred around 1.30 am when the train, travelling from Tatanagar to Ernakulam via Visakhapatnam, had just crossed Duvvada.

The blaze erupted in the B1 and M2 AC coaches, positioned next to the pantry car.

Panic As Smoke Fills Coaches

Railway officials said the fire was first noticed by the loco pilots near Yelamanchili, prompting an emergency halt at the station. By the time fire services arrived, the flames had already consumed both AC coaches, destroying them completely.

Thick smoke filled the compartments, triggering panic among passengers. Many rushed onto the platforms amid poor visibility and confusion, eyewitnesses said.

One Passenger Killed, Train Services Hit

Railway authorities later confirmed that all passengers were safe except one. The deceased was identified as Chandrasekhar Sundar (70) of Vijayawada, who was reportedly trapped inside the B1 AC coach and died of burn injuries.

Firefighters from Anakapalli, Elamanchili and Nakkapalli battled the blaze for several hours, but all luggage and belongings in the affected coaches were lost. Railway sources suggested overheating brakes in the B1 coach may have sparked the fire, though a detailed probe has been ordered.

Rail traffic on the Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada section was temporarily suspended, causing delays to several trains. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at stations in the cold night as services were regulated.

After the damaged coaches were removed around 3.30 am, passengers were shifted to Samarlakota in APSRTC buses. Two replacement AC coaches were later attached, allowing the Tata Nagar–Ernakulam Express to resume its journey, nearly four hours behind schedule.

READ MORE: Racial Slurs, Blows With ‘Kadaa’ And Brutal Beating On Head And Neck: Tripura Student Dies After Being Attacked Near Liquor Shop In Dehradun