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Home > India News > Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video

Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video

lthough the police post was meant to educate the citizens on the activities of the law enforcers, the response was soon indicated towards unjustified personal assaults on SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

(Photo: Instagram)
(Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 19, 2026 12:34:29 IST

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Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video

A recent social media post by the Mirzapar Police Department that reported a successful arrest has surprisingly caused a stir on the internet when the comment section was overwhelmed with obscene and unfit comments against Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik. The Instagram post issued by the official Mirzapur Police account gave information about the arrest of a habitual cattle smuggler with a 25,000 reward on his head and mentioned that the cash and a motorcycle were recovered in the process. The update also included a video message by SP Kaushik who was a senior woman police officer of the successful action. 

Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik?

The comment section became a vulgar trolling and body shaming field of many users instead of commending the police success. Images circulating on the Internet are full of sexist and abusive comments on her looks instead of commenting on the police work or the arrest.



The online behaviour has been criticized by various social media users and commentators who have described it as being misogynistic and inappropriate, with increasing cases of concern involving digital civility and harassment in particular cases of women in uniform. People have requested more content regulation and a leading government to initiate legal measures against those who leave abusive remarks claiming that cyber bullying must be considered as a serious offense. 

Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video

The event has sparked more extended discussions on the culture of online harassment and the plight of women officers in the online platforms. Although the police post was meant to educate the citizens on the activities of the law enforcers, the response was soon indicated towards unjustified personal assaults on SP Kaushik. The social networks as well as law enforcement agencies have been pressured by many users to develop more robust measures in preventing such trolling in the future and to make the officers able to perform their functions without being targeted by sexist or degrading comments.

Also Read: Who Is Ashok Kharat? Retired Navy Officer Arrested By Nashik Police In Sexual Exploitation Case Following Seizure Of 58 Objectionable Videos

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Tags: Aparna Rajat Kaushikbody shamingMirzapur police newsMirzapur SPOnline trollingsocial media abuseviral police videoWho Is Aparna Rajat Kaushikwoman IPS officer

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Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video

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Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video

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Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video
Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video
Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video
Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video

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