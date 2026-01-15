Army Day 2026: India Showcases Advanced Weapons, Gallantry Awards, Missiles, Drones, and the New Bhairav Battalion

78th Army Day Celebrations Kick Off Across India
India is ready to celebrate the 78th Army Day, and the city of Jaipur is welcoming its soldiers with great festivity. The main parade will be a spectacular display of military power, the latest defence systems, and modern technology. Adding to the excitement, the newly formed Bhairav Battalion will make its first public appearance, offering a glimpse of India’s latest elite force. This year’s parade is taking place outside the cantonment area for the first time, giving the celebration a unique flavor. Grab your spot or watch it live, Dalal Street may be quiet, but Jaipur is buzzing with action!
Where To Watch The Army Day 2026 Parade
-
The Army Day parade will be held at Mahal Road in Jaipur’s Jagatpura.
-
The parade will showcase a variety of weapons, military vehicles, drones, and advanced defence systems.
-
The event can be live-streamed from 9:00 AM onwards.
-
Streaming is available on the Indian Army’s official YouTube channel.
Army Day Parade 2026
Watch the live coverage of the #ArmyDay Parade being held in Jaipur from 09:00 AM onwards on 15 January 2026 on YouTube channel of the Indian Army.
Click on the link belowhttps://t.co/ke0jpXUPsX
— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2026
All About The Inaugural Bhairav Battalion On Army Day
History And Significance of Army Day
Every year, India celebrates Army Day on 15 January, in memory of the day when Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army in 1949, taking over from the last British chief, General Francis Roy Bucher. Since then, the day has featured parades, military displays, and incredible presentations of India’s defence power. But Army Day is not just about tanks and missiles, it is also a time to honour courage, as gallantry awards and Sena medals are presented to soldiers who have risked their lives for the country. So grab your binoculars or watch live online, and witness history and heroism in action!
Army Day 2026: Today’s Parade Highlights Advanced Missiles, Drones, and Loitering Munitions
-
BrahMos cruise missile on display.
-
Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher showcased.
-
Upgraded BM-21 Grad rocket system presented.
-
SMERCH artillery system featured.
-
Universal Rocket Launcher System (Suryastra) on display.
-
Air defence highlights: indigenous Akashteer system and Igla man-portable air defence system.
-
Kamikaze drones on display, including Mini Harpy, Harop, Peacekeeper, Sky Striker.
-
Trinetra loitering munition system featured for the first time.
