Army Day 2026: India Showcases Advanced Weapons, Gallantry Awards, Missiles, Drones, and the New Bhairav Battalion

78th Army Day Celebrations Kick Off Across India

India is ready to celebrate the 78th Army Day, and the city of Jaipur is welcoming its soldiers with great festivity. The main parade will be a spectacular display of military power, the latest defence systems, and modern technology. Adding to the excitement, the newly formed Bhairav Battalion will make its first public appearance, offering a glimpse of India’s latest elite force. This year’s parade is taking place outside the cantonment area for the first time, giving the celebration a unique flavor. Grab your spot or watch it live, Dalal Street may be quiet, but Jaipur is buzzing with action!

Where To Watch The Army Day 2026 Parade

Army Day Parade 2026 Watch the live coverage of the #ArmyDay Parade being held in Jaipur from 09:00 AM onwards on 15 January 2026 on YouTube channel of the Indian Army. Click on the link belowhttps://t.co/ke0jpXUPsX — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2026







All About The Inaugural Bhairav Battalion On Army Day

Introducing the Bhairav Battalion, the ultimate elite unit of the Indian Army, up to now! Born in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, this unit is positioned between Para Special Forces and ordinary infantry, being prepared for multi-domain, drone-supported warfare. This battalion is designed for very fast and accurate attacks, thus becoming India’s latest secret weapon in the context of increasing global tensions.

History And Significance of Army Day



Every year, India celebrates Army Day on 15 January, in memory of the day when Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army in 1949, taking over from the last British chief, General Francis Roy Bucher. Since then, the day has featured parades, military displays, and incredible presentations of India’s defence power. But Army Day is not just about tanks and missiles, it is also a time to honour courage, as gallantry awards and Sena medals are presented to soldiers who have risked their lives for the country. So grab your binoculars or watch live online, and witness history and heroism in action!

Army Day 2026: Today’s Parade Highlights Advanced Missiles, Drones, and Loitering Munitions

BrahMos cruise missile on display.

Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher showcased.

Upgraded BM-21 Grad rocket system presented.

SMERCH artillery system featured.

Universal Rocket Launcher System (Suryastra) on display.

Air defence highlights : indigenous Akashteer system and Igla man-portable air defence system .

Kamikaze drones on display, including Mini Harpy, Harop, Peacekeeper, Sky Striker .

Trinetra loitering munition system featured for the first time.