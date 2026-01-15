Authorities in the UK, the US, and other parts of the world are expressing concerns about the abuse of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual, sexualised, and manipulated images. Regulators have raised the bar on tech companies, demanding stronger protections to ensure that AI-generated content does not harm users. In this context, Grok, developed by xAI and integrated into X, has come under increasing scrutiny from regulators and critics. As oversight intensifies, governments are evaluating whether current measures are sufficient and questioning if AI vendors are doing enough to safeguard users and comply with emerging laws and regulations.

Musk Defends Grok Amid Illegal Image Allegations

Elon Musk has defended Grok against claims that it produced explicit images involving minors. In a post on X, he stated he was unaware of any such content, emphasizing that Grok only responds to user prompts and does not generate images on its own.

Musk And X Clamp Down On Grok After Backlash

Elon Musk acknowledges that Grok has its drawbacks, sometimes adversarial hacks can lead to unexpected results, but he assures that any glitches are fixed very quickly. The focus is on X, particularly after three Democratic US senators requested Apple and Alphabet to remove the app due to non-consensual sexual images of women and minors. In response, X has restricted Grok’s public image-generation features, specifying what users can create. Musk cautions that anyone attempting to misuse Grok for illegal purposes will face the same consequences as those who directly upload illicit content. With regulators, lawmakers, and users closely watching, X is walking a fine line between AI innovation and responsibility, aiming to keep Grok fun, safe, and out of trouble while assuring the world that Dalal Street-level mischief will not spill over into the AI space.

Global Regulators Turn Up the Heat on X and Grok

The global regulatory scrutiny on X and its AI tool Grok remains highly visible. In the UK, upcoming legislation will make it a crime to produce certain sexual images using AI, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirming that X is working diligently to comply with the new law. Communications regulator Ofcom is taking the matter seriously and has already launched a comprehensive investigation into the platform. Meanwhile, Malaysia and Indonesia are not taking any chances, they have completely banned Grok and initiated legal action against X and xAI. With courts, regulators, and watchdogs closely monitoring the situation, Musk and his team are trying to keep Grok exciting and creative while avoiding a global legal storm.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Verizon Down: Users Report Widespread Outages Across US Cities; Here’s…