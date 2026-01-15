LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

X and Elon Musk tighten Grok AI rules after backlash over sexualised deepfakes. Safeguards now block explicit image creation, while global regulators closely monitor, and Malaysia and Indonesia take legal action.

Elon Musk’s X to Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!
Elon Musk’s X to Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 15, 2026 10:26:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

X Responds to Outcry Over Sexualised Deepfakes Generated by Grok

You Might Be Interested In

X has announced new regulations for its AI system Grok after facing sharp criticism over the creation of sexualised AI deepfakes. The company said Grok will be prohibited from altering images of real individuals to make them appear in revealing clothing. The move comes in response to the backlash X has faced in recent days, with activists, users, and officials raising concerns about AI-generated content being explicit and created without consent. Several critics have pointed fingers at X owner Elon Musk, accusing him of allowing the tool’s misuse and the type of content Grok was able to produce.

New Safeguards Features Applied To All Users

X Faces Increased Regulatory Scrutiny Over AI-Generated Content

Authorities in the UK, the US, and other parts of the world are expressing concerns about the abuse of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual, sexualised, and manipulated images. Regulators have raised the bar on tech companies, demanding stronger protections to ensure that AI-generated content does not harm users. In this context, Grok, developed by xAI and integrated into X, has come under increasing scrutiny from regulators and critics. As oversight intensifies, governments are evaluating whether current measures are sufficient and questioning if AI vendors are doing enough to safeguard users and comply with emerging laws and regulations.

Musk Defends Grok Amid Illegal Image Allegations

Elon Musk has defended Grok against claims that it produced explicit images involving minors. In a post on X, he stated he was unaware of any such content, emphasizing that Grok only responds to user prompts and does not generate images on its own.

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Musk And X Clamp Down On Grok After Backlash

Elon Musk acknowledges that Grok has its drawbacks, sometimes adversarial hacks can lead to unexpected results, but he assures that any glitches are fixed very quickly. The focus is on X, particularly after three Democratic US senators requested Apple and Alphabet to remove the app due to non-consensual sexual images of women and minors. In response, X has restricted Grok’s public image-generation features, specifying what users can create. Musk cautions that anyone attempting to misuse Grok for illegal purposes will face the same consequences as those who directly upload illicit content. With regulators, lawmakers, and users closely watching, X is walking a fine line between AI innovation and responsibility, aiming to keep Grok fun, safe, and out of trouble while assuring the world that Dalal Street-level mischief will not spill over into the AI space.

Global Regulators Turn Up the Heat on X and Grok

The global regulatory scrutiny on X and its AI tool Grok remains highly visible. In the UK, upcoming legislation will make it a crime to produce certain sexual images using AI, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirming that X is working diligently to comply with the new law. Communications regulator Ofcom is taking the matter seriously and has already launched a comprehensive investigation into the platform. Meanwhile, Malaysia and Indonesia are not taking any chances, they have completely banned Grok and initiated legal action against X and xAI. With courts, regulators, and watchdogs closely monitoring the situation, Musk and his team are trying to keep Grok exciting and creative while avoiding a global legal storm.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Verizon Down: Users Report Widespread Outages Across US Cities; Here’s…

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 9:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

Why Has Donald Trump Reversed His Tone On Iran Protests? Says Killings Are Subsiding, No Executions Planned As Death Toll Crosses 3,400

Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

Iran Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Signs Of Potential US Strike

UK Temporarily Closes Embassy In Tehran; Staff Urgently Evacuated From Iran

‘No Plan For Executions’: Donald Trump Says ‘Killing In Iran Is STOPPING; We’ll Find Out About It’

LATEST NEWS

‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15.01.2026): Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

7 Relationship Habits Happy Couples Swear By (And The Toxic Stuff They’d Never Tolerate)

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (15.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Army Day 2026: India Showcases Advanced Weapons, Gallantry Awards, Missiles, Drones, and the New Bhairav Battalion

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Again? Check Date And Venue

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

BMC Elections 2026: How To Check Your Voting Booth Through Maharashtra SEC Website & ECI Voter Helpline App – Step-By-Step Guide

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 20 Best Wishes, Heartfelt Quotes, Warm Messages And Festive Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!
Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!
Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!
Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

QUICK LINKS