Army Inks ₹223 Cr Deal For Next-Gen Tank Transporters To Boost Battlefield Mobility

The Indian Army signed a ₹223.95 crore deal with Axiscades for 212 advanced tank transporter trailers to enhance mobility and battlefield readiness. The Make-in-India project boosts logistics, supports local industry, and marks a key step in defence self-reliance.

Published: August 1, 2025 18:11:00 IST

In a major leap towards self-reliant defense infrastructure and battlefield readiness, the Indian Army has signed a landmark contract with Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies Pvt Ltd for the procurement of 212 new-generation 50-ton Tank Transporter Trailers.

The deal, valued at ₹223.95 crore, was inked on August 1, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category — reaffirming the Army’s commitment to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

These aren’t just any trailers.

Built with advanced hydraulics and pneumatic ramps, along with steerable and liftable axles, these platforms will swiftly transport tanks and armored vehicles across difficult terrains — from desert stretches to high-altitude zones. The enhanced mobility and deployment speed are expected to be a game-changer for operational logistics.

Army officials call the trailers a “force multiplier,” and for good reason — they drastically reduce turnaround time and ensure heavy hardware can be mobilized swiftly in dynamic scenarios.

“This is not just about machines,” a senior Army logistics officer told NewsX. “This is about readiness, flexibility, and staying ahead.”

The contract is also a win for India’s growing defence manufacturing ecosystem. With Axiscades at the helm, the project is expected to generate local employment, support small and medium enterprises, and create a ripple effect across allied industries.

For the Army, it’s another firm step towards future-proofing its logistics. For India, it’s yet another signal that the road to defence self-reliance is not just aspirational — it’s operational.

Also Read: Operation ShivShakti: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists, Thwarts Infiltration Attempt

