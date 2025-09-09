LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > India > Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet

Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 01:55:07 IST

Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): A joint Scuba and Combat Diving Exercise was conducted by the Indian Army PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy MARINE COMMANDOS (MARCOS) in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,000 feet, from 30 August to 5 September, said a press release from Defence PRO on Monday.

During the training, participants carried out open circuit air diving, closed circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres in extreme cold-water conditions, and combat night diving.

Conducted amidst treacherous terrain and freezing waters, the exercise showcased the exceptional professionalism, adaptability and courage of the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the elite Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy. The high-altitude environment added unique challenges, reinforcing operational readiness and expanding the limits of combat diving capability.

Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet

Such training is essential to prepare soldiers for future battlefields where unpredictability is the only constant. Operating in rarefied high-altitude conditions, executing precision tasks in freezing waters, and integrating combat diving into joint operations strengthens resilience and versatility. Exercises of this nature also enhance jointmanship between the Services, sharpen specialised combat skills, and ensure that India’s elite forces remain mission-ready across diverse terrains–from the high Himalayas to the deep seas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Team Commander stated, “Training in these extreme conditions tests every aspect of a soldier’s endurance, skill and mental strength. It ensures that when called upon, our teams can operate effectively in any environment, no matter how harsh or demanding. This exercise reflects the spirit of jointmanship and the commitment of our elite forces to remain prepared for every challenge.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indian armynavy-to-conduct-high-altitude-combat-diving-trainingsikkim

RELATED News

PM Modi To Launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan On Sept 17 For Women’s Health
‘Meeting With Convicted Conveys A Fundamental Error’:  Senior Advocates Express Deep Concern Over B Sudarshan Reddy, Lalu Yadav Meeting
Rajnath Singh interacts with students of Navy Children School, Delhi as part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations
VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls
Assam Governor recalls contributions of Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin

LATEST NEWS

Enviromental activist David Suzuki biopic in works, makers to introduce project at TIFF 2025
Dhruva Harsh's 'Elham' Finds Its Way Back to Delhi, Delights Audience at Jagran Film Fest
Asia Cup begins tomorrow with Afghanistan-Hong Kong clash, India to begin campaign against UAE
Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study
Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability
Climate change may destroy Bengal tiger's home, study suggests
Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet
"Thank you PM Modi for standing with Israel": Benjamin Netanyahu thanks India for support after terror attack in Jerusalem
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' becomes second-biggest global horror debut with $187 million
"We have been talking": Howard Stern breaks silence concering 'The Howard Stern Show'
Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet
Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet
Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet
Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet

QUICK LINKS