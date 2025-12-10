LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a strict ban on open waste burning amid rising air pollution levels. Use of coal and firewood in hotel and roadside tandoors is also prohibited, with violators facing a fine of ₹5,000. Citizens have been urged to cooperate.

NGT imposes fine on open burning of waste ( PHOTO: X)
NGT imposes fine on open burning of waste ( PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 10, 2025 18:28:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

As the issue of air pollution in the national capital rises, the Delhi chief minister, Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the authorities have been requested to have an out-and-out prohibition of open burning.

In addition to this, the use of coal and firewood in tandoors has been heavily prohibited in all Delhi hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

Delhi Cracks Down on Open Burning

The chief minister further added that a fine amounting to 5,000 could be given to anybody caught burning trash in the open by the district administration as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

There is a polite request to all citizens that they should not burn waste in the open. Your little bit of cooperation will make a big difference,” Gupta tweeted.

As per new order, you are not allowed to burn the following in open: 

Garbage

Leaves

Waste plastic

Rubber

Self-moulding compounds

Any similar materials in the open

AQI improves, but stays ‘poor’

The actions were taken against the background of the alarming pollution indicators in the city, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the category of very poor days in a row.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality was a little better on Tuesday with an AQI of 291 in the poor category. Nevertheless, there are still issues with health regarding the alarming pollution rates in the city.

On Wednesday morning, 283 in Bawana, 264 in Alipur, 313 in Jahangirpuri, 272 in Burari Crossing, 280 in Punjabi Bagh and 298 in Anand Vihar, similar AQI was observed throughout Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 to prohibit the utilisation of coal or firewood in tandoors in the eateries in Delhi.

The pollution control agency reported coal-based cooking to be a major source of localised pollution. They are amongst the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and require the prohibition of the use of coal and firewood in tandoors as stage-I response in limiting emissions.

In the news agency, PTI, the use of coal and firewood has been ordered to be stopped immediately by the urban local bodies. 

ALSO READ: Lost Your Job? Here’s What Happens To Your PF Account After You Stop Contributing, EPFO New Rules 2025 Explained

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 6:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Pollutionlatest india newslatest viral news

RELATED News

Nestle India’s Finance Chief Svetlana Boldina To Step Down

Lost Your Job? Here’s What Happens To Your PF Account After You Stop Contributing, EPFO New Rules 2025 Explained

New Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI To End Photocopying, Storage By Hotels, Event Organisers – New Paperless Verification Rule Explained

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

LATEST NEWS

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

How Smartworks Turned Managed Office Campuses Into India’s Most Stable Growth Engine

OneNDF Steps In as Financial Stress Becomes a Silent Crisis for Indian Borrowers

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

Silver Prices Touch ₹1.91 Lakh Record: Here’s Why the Silver Is Beating Gold

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained
As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained
As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained
As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

QUICK LINKS