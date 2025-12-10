As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

As the issue of air pollution in the national capital rises, the Delhi chief minister, Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the authorities have been requested to have an out-and-out prohibition of open burning.

In addition to this, the use of coal and firewood in tandoors has been heavily prohibited in all Delhi hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

Delhi Cracks Down on Open Burning

The chief minister further added that a fine amounting to 5,000 could be given to anybody caught burning trash in the open by the district administration as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

There is a polite request to all citizens that they should not burn waste in the open. Your little bit of cooperation will make a big difference,” Gupta tweeted.

As per new order, you are not allowed to burn the following in open:

Garbage

Leaves

Waste plastic

Rubber

Self-moulding compounds

Any similar materials in the open

दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण के हर छोटे-बड़े स्रोत पर नियंत्रण के लिए हम निरंतर प्रयासरत हैं। इसी कड़ी में पर्यावरण विभाग को सख्त निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि ओपन बर्निंग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध सुनिश्चित किया जाए। जिला प्रशासन एवं दिल्ली नगर निगम को यह अधिकार प्रदान किया गया है कि खुले में… pic.twitter.com/uOyLseFzfB — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) December 9, 2025

AQI improves, but stays ‘poor’

The actions were taken against the background of the alarming pollution indicators in the city, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the category of very poor days in a row.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality was a little better on Tuesday with an AQI of 291 in the poor category. Nevertheless, there are still issues with health regarding the alarming pollution rates in the city.

On Wednesday morning, 283 in Bawana, 264 in Alipur, 313 in Jahangirpuri, 272 in Burari Crossing, 280 in Punjabi Bagh and 298 in Anand Vihar, similar AQI was observed throughout Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 to prohibit the utilisation of coal or firewood in tandoors in the eateries in Delhi.

The pollution control agency reported coal-based cooking to be a major source of localised pollution. They are amongst the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and require the prohibition of the use of coal and firewood in tandoors as stage-I response in limiting emissions.

In the news agency, PTI, the use of coal and firewood has been ordered to be stopped immediately by the urban local bodies.

ALSO READ: Lost Your Job? Here’s What Happens To Your PF Account After You Stop Contributing, EPFO New Rules 2025 Explained