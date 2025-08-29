LIVE TV
Assam Celebrates Golap Borbora's Centenary, Draws Parallels Between His Legacy and Ongoing Fight Against Illegal Immigration

Assam Celebrates Golap Borbora’s Centenary, Draws Parallels Between His Legacy and Ongoing Fight Against Illegal Immigration

On August 29, 2025, Friday, top leaders remembered Golap Borbora, the state’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, on his birth centenary.

Golap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister (Photo Credit- NewsX )

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: August 29, 2025 20:12:54 IST

Nibir Deka

Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam on Friday marked the birth centenary of Golap Borbora, the state’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, with top leaders recalling his lifelong contributions as a socialist leader, freedom fighter, and reformist whose vision continues to shape Assam’s political discourse.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the central programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra as chief guest, alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other dignitaries. On this occasion, the state government announced that the State Institute of Rural Development will be renamed in Borbora’s honour, underscoring his enduring impact.

Early Life and Political Journey

Born in 1925 in Golaghat, Borbora joined the freedom struggle at a young age. On August 15, 1942, he participated in the Quit India Movement and was arrested by the British. Between 1950 and 1976, he was jailed 12 times for his political activism, including 19 months in prison during the Emergency of 1975.

Influenced by socialist stalwarts Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan during his student years in Kolkata, Borbora emerged as a strong advocate of the poor and marginalized. In 1968, he made history as the first opposition MP from Assam to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, where he consistently raised issues concerning the state.

Chief Ministership and Landmark Reforms

In 1978, Borbora created political history by ending decades of uninterrupted Congress rule and becoming Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister. His tenure, though brief (March 1978 to September 1979), was marked by landmark reforms:

Free education up to Class 10 for all students.

Expansion of public healthcare facilities to the rural poor.

Creation of jobs in banking and railways for Assamese youth.

A bold move to revise electoral rolls, which led to the identification of nearly 36,000 illegal voters out of 47,000 names scrutinized. This process laid the groundwork for the Assam Movement against illegal immigration in the late 1970s.

Parallels With Today’s Government

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the centenary event, drew a direct line between Borbora’s vision and the current government’s policies. “Golap Borbora dreamt of an Assam free from corruption and foreign infiltration. Today, our government’s eviction drives, voter roll corrections, and deportation of illegal migrants are a continuation of the same fight,” Sarma said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, noting that Borbora’s emphasis on demographic balance and protecting indigenous identity resonates with Assam’s ongoing efforts. “Prime Minister Modi has announced a high-powered mission to study demographic changes and identify illegal migrants across India. Assam’s current drive against infiltrators reflects Borbora’s farsighted approach,” Shah said.

Recent government figures show that 29 lakh bighas of land were reported encroached in Assam, with over 1 lakh bighas already cleared through eviction drives in recent years. Deportation of Bangladeshi nationals and new standard operating procedures for land transfers are also part of the strategy to safeguard Assam’s demographic integrity.

Family’s Reflections

Pankaj Borbora, the late leader’s son and BJP spokesperson, expressed gratitude at the centenary commemoration. “We are thankful that the state government has honoured my father’s legacy. His push for voter list revision during the 1978 Mangaldoi by-election was the first to highlight the scale of illegal migration. Had this been expanded to other constituencies, today’s problem would not have grown so large,” he said.

Abhinav Borbara, Political Analyst, and grandson of the late leader has been instrumental in the event to celebrate the legacy of Borbara. Since from his college days, Abhinav has been collecting newspaper clipping and rare historical data to compile all the records in a formalised structure.

A Lasting Legacy

Golap Borbora, remembered for his simplicity, integrity, and socialist values, passed away on March 19, 2006, at the age of 81. On his 100th birth anniversary, Assam remembered him not only as its first non-Congress Chief Minister but also as a leader whose fight for freedom, stand against the Emergency, and reforms in education, healthcare, and electoral integrity continue to inspire.

Although he was a socialist, Borbara never compromised on the sentiments of the Assamese. This departure from the conventional thought made him a leader with a socialist mind with the heart of an Assamese nationalist.

Also read: Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days

Tags: Golap BorboraGolap Borbora birth centenarySrimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra

