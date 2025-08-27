LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days

Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days

A total of 51 suspected Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered Assam illegally were detained near the international border in Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district between Sunday and Tuesday, and subsequently pushed back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credit- @himantabiswa)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credit- @himantabiswa)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: August 28, 2025 10:48:18 IST

A total of 51 suspected Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered Assam illegally were detained near the international border in Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district between Sunday and Tuesday, and subsequently pushed back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to Sarma, 30 infiltrators were detained on Sunday (August 24) and 21 were caught on Tuesday (August 26) near the Sribhumi border.

“In two separate instances, we PUSHED BACK 21 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi sector, further bolstering our anti-infiltration efforts,” the Chief Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening.

Photo Credit- NewsX

51 Bangladeshi infiltrators detained

51 Bangladeshi infiltrators detained

On Sunday, the Assam Police had detained 36 Bangladeshi nationals, who were later pushed back. Of them, 30 were caught in Sribhumi, while six others — including two children — were detained in South Salmara Mankachar district.

Sharing details on Monday, Sarma wrote: “Alert eyes, swift action. 36 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back to Bangladesh from Sribhumi and South Salmara.”

He further said: “These illegal infiltrators change our demography and infringe upon the rights of the indigenous, and will be pushed back to where they belong.”

Police officials said the 30 people caught in Sribhumi on Sunday morning included several women and children. “They were spotted near the international border and it is suspected that they entered India recently,” a senior officer said.

In South Salmara Mankachar, six Bangladeshi nationals were also detained and pushed back on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sarma has repeatedly flagged illegal infiltration as a grave threat. He said that while many infiltrators have been caught over the past year, a large number managed to evade detection and are suspected to be living in Assam with forged documents.

To address this, the state government has decided to halt Aadhaar enrolment for individuals above 18 years of age, in a bid to identify and track suspected illegal migrants residing in the state.

Also read: Assam, Nagaland Agree On Joint Plantation Amid Opposition By Naga bodies

Tags: Assam CM newsAssam illegal infiltrationassam news

RELATED News

MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Families Stranded After Cloudbursts In Chamoli, Rudraprayag

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days
Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days
Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days
Assam: 51 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained And Pushed Back From Sribhumi In Three Days

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?