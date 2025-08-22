LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam, Nagaland Agree On Joint Plantation Amid Opposition By Naga bodies

Assam, Nagaland Agree On Joint Plantation Amid Opposition By Naga bodies

Assam and Nagaland have reached an understanding to carry out all future activities in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) jointly. The decision was taken after recent high-level talks between Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam, Nagaland Agree On Joint Plantation Amid Opposition By Naga bodies

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: August 22, 2025 21:39:51 IST

In a bid to ease tensions along the sensitive interstate boundary, Assam and Nagaland have reached an understanding to carry out all future activities in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) jointly. The decision was taken after recent high-level talks between Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A statement from the Nagaland Chief Secretary’s office confirmed that both states agreed to ensure that eviction drives, plantation work, or any developmental activity in the DAB will be undertaken in coordination to prevent escalation. The move, the statement said, was intended to keep the DAB “a zone of peace and cooperation” after earlier unilateral plantation drives by Assam triggered fresh frictions.

The DAB, spread across several sectors of the 512-km Assam–Nagaland boundary, has long been a flashpoint for disputes, with competing land claims often sparking clashes and instability. By choosing to coordinate, the two governments have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and mutual trust in the border region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed allegations of encroachment by Assam authorities, stressing that the plantation drive was an ecological initiative. “There is no encroachment by the Naga people. In fact, Rio will join hands with us for the plantation drive. We aim to plant saplings in 12,000 bighas of land at Rengma. This is going to be a significant step from an ecological point of view,” Sarma said.

Despite the agreement, there was discontent surfaced among Naga civil bodies. The Ralan Area Lotha Hoho (RALH), representing villagers in Wokha district, had highlighted encroachment, plantation, and fencing activities by Assam authorities inside the Ralan area under Yanpha village jurisdiction.

The group stressed that the Ralan area is an integral part of Yanpha village as per a 1964 Nagaland government order, and said any external interference undermines Nagaland’s sovereign rights. RALH further alleged that plantation and fencing initiatives by Assam were attempts to “gradually alter the boundary.”

RALH warned that continuation of such activities could lead to “serious law and order issues” and risk inter-community conflict. It called on the Nagaland government to enforce the 1964 Yanpha order, remove Assam police outposts, halt plantation activities, deploy Nagaland police, and initiate urgent inter-state talks to safeguard territorial integrity.

Tags: assamAssam CMNagaland

