Assam: Joined Service In 2019, Civil Servant Caught With Crores
In a major anti-corruption operation, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, a former Revenue Circle Officer of Baghbor, after raids at her residence in Barpeta led to the recovery of huge sums of cash and valuables. The Vigilance Cell stated that the seized cash, gold, and documents will form part of the case against the duo.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: September 16, 2025 20:15:15 IST

Borah, serving as Circle Officer in Goraimari in Kamrup district at the time of her arrest, was found to have accumulated wealth nearly 400 times more than her official income. Searches at her residences in Guwahati and Barpeta led to the recovery of over Rs 92.50 lakh in cash and ornaments worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said stringent legal measures will be taken against Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Borah, who was arrested for possessing assets grossly disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The raid also extended to the residence of Lat Mandal Surajit Deka, currently attached to the Baghbor Revenue Circle Office and earlier posted in Barpeta Revenue Circle. Deka is accused of amassing disproportionate assets and allegedly colluding with Bora in acquiring multiple landed properties across Barpeta.

During the raid at Deka’s multi-storied residence in Dongarkuchi, Barpeta, officials scrutinised documents and property details. Sources confirmed that Deka was present during the search and is believed to be closely associated with Bora.

Both Bora and Deka are facing allegations of large-scale corruption, misuse of government funds, and accumulation of wealth far beyond their known sources of income. Bora, in particular, is accused of having built up assets by exploiting her tenure as Revenue Circle Officer.

The Vigilance Cell stated that the seized cash, gold, and documents will form part of the case against the duo. Further investigations are underway into the network of officials and properties linked to them.

This is among the most high-profile actions by the Vigilance Cell in Barpeta in recent times and marks a significant step in the state government’s ongoing crackdown on corruption within the revenue department.

Tags: Assam Civil Service, Chief Minister Special Vigilance Cell, Nupur Bora, Nupur Bora Arrested

IndiGo announces Mumbai-Copenhagen flights starting October 8
