‘At Home’ Event: PM Narendra Modi, Service Chiefs Attend The Event Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hosted an ‘At Home’ event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, chiefs of the three armed forces and foreign envoys. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to the bravehearts at Delhi’s national war memorial on Independence Day, honouring those who made the supreme sacrifice in the armed conflicts of Independent India.

The President was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, with all five of them marching to the memorial while being drenched in heavy rain. The wreath was also carried by two women Air Force officers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth were also present at the memorial.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 12th consecutive address on Independence Day, underscored ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) being a foundational plan for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), with the idea permeating across different sectors including in defence, space, clean and renewable energy, agriculture, mineral exploration. “Whoever is dependent on others too much, there are as big questions raised on one’s Independence.

It becomes truly unfortunate when we get used to being dependent. We don’t even get to know when we are leaving atmanirbharta and becoming nirbhar, that is why we need to be alert and awake to be independent,” PM Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In the Defence sector, Prime Minister Modi announced the launch of ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’, aimed at neutralising enemies and enhancing India’s offensive capabilities. Drawing inspiration from India’s rich cultural and mythological heritage, the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ is the mythical weapon of Lord Krishna.

“This mission underscores India’s commitment to strategic autonomy, ensuring rapid, precise, and powerful responses to any threat,” read an official statement. “In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra,” PM Modi said at the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.