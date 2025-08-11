Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

Australian Army Chief Lt General Simon Stuart arrived in New Delhi for an official visit. On Monday, he met the senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces.

Australian Army Chief will travel to Agra tomorrow

The Australian Army Chief will travel to Agra tomorrow to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade, also known as the Shatrujeet Brigade, a specialised airborne formation of the Indian Army headquartered in Agra. It is known for its rapid deployment capabilities and is directly under the command of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

The brigade is composed of airborne battalions, artillery batteries, a field hospital, signal and engineer units, making it a self-contained, highly mobile force. He will also interact with all ranks and visit the iconic Taj Mahal before returning to New Delhi to deliver a keynote address at the National Defence College, the Ministry of Defence noted in an official statement.

As per the MoD, the official visit of Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, to India from 11 to 14 August 2025.

Visit to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

The visit aims to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between the two countries, which commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, where General Stuart paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces. This was followed by a Guard of Honour at South Block and a formal call-on with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff.

The Chief of the Australian Army was briefed on India’s security perspective, Operation Sindoor, and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army. He also met senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Shri Rajesh Kumar, Defence Secretary. On the sidelines of the visit, the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Australian Army met the Army Subedar Major of the Indian Army at South Block, fostering camaraderie and collaboration between all ranks, the official statement said.

As per the official statement, on 13 and 14 August, the Chief of the Australian Army will proceed to Pune, where he will interact with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and visit the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

He is scheduled to address the cadets on leadership, joint training, and cooperation. During the two-day visit, he will also participate in other defence cooperation engagements. This high-level visit reaffirms the strong and growing India-Australia defence partnership and underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)