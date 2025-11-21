LIVE TV
Home > India > Kolkata Rocked By Strong Tremors As Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Residents In Panic

Kolkata Rocked By Strong Tremors As Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Residents In Panic

Earthquake In Kolkata: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh, causing widespread tremors felt as far as Kolkata. The shallow-depth quake led to brief panic, minor structural damage in Bangladesh, and precautionary evacuations in Kolkata. Authorities are assessing impact while monitoring regional seismic activity.

Bangladesh Rocked by 5.5 Quake, Kolkata Feels Strong Tremors
Bangladesh Rocked by 5.5 Quake, Kolkata Feels Strong Tremors

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 21, 2025 10:43:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kolkata Rocked By Strong Tremors As Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Residents In Panic

Earthquake In Kolkata:  The earth shook in the vicinity of Bangladesh, and the resulting earthquake with a major 5.2 Richter scale magnitude startled a large area including the Indian city of Kolkata on 21 November, 2025. The shallow focal depth of the quake was the reason for its wide reach, making people panic for a moment who were living far away from the epicentre and felt the ground vibrating. 

According to reports, the earthquake was felt for a few seconds only from 10.08 to 10.10 am and its impact was felt in Kolkata, Malda, Nadia, Cooch Behar and many others besides the districts mentioned.

The first accounts coming in from the ravaged areas of Bangladesh have suggested that there is some structural damage and that the disruption is widespread. However, the authorities are still investigating the extent of the disaster. For Kolkata and certain areas in West Bengal, the primary encounter was the creepy feeling of tremors that came and went for several long seconds, leading to the evacuation of people living in multi-storey apartments.

Earthquake In Kolkata: Epicenter and Regional Seismic Risk

The geographical location of the epicenter which is quite often identified in the India-Myanmar border region just adjacent to Bangladesh has highlighted the very seismic risk that is inherent in the Bay of Bengal and Northeast Indian plates. The earthquake of this particular nature was caused by the very complicated interactions between tectonic plates in the area, which is the meeting point of Indian, Eurasian and Sunda plates.

The earthquake was of a relatively shallow depth which is very important in ascertaining the intensity of shaking at the surface and this has contributed to the intensification of the tremors felt in such places as Chittagong and, to the surprise of many, even in Kolkata that is quite distant. Bangladesh is located on fault lines that are very active, hence why it is vulnerable to such occurrences, and the shaking that results from such an event is further magnified in places where the ground is made up of soft alluvial soil, which is typical of the Bengal delta region.

Kolkata’s Tremor Experience and Safety Measures

The earthquake tremors resulted in a rapid response in Kolkata, where office and apartment dwellers evacuated to the streets, following the very basic earthquake safety measures.

Although the intense initial fear was silenced pretty quickly, the city and West Bengal’s nearby region officials disclosed that there were no incoming reports of major destruction and deaths, a good result which was partly linked to the distance from the epicenter and the geological condition which might have lessened the seismic waves. Nonetheless, the quake was still a powerful sign that the location was prone to tremors. 

Precarious city sectors have already activated their emergency response teams and are in collaboration with their neighboring partners for monitoring any seismic waves and performing meticulous inspections of the critical infrastructures in keeping with the safety of the public in an area where the seismic activities are attributed to the nearby fault lines.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 10:24 AM IST
Kolkata Rocked By Strong Tremors As Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Residents In Panic

QUICK LINKS