Bengaluru Tops India In Dowry Cases With 878 Complaints, Makes Up 87%: NCRB Report Reveals

Bengaluru is the highest city of dowry-related complaints across India, according to the latest “Crime in India 2024” by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The startling data has triggered a hot argument all across the nation as Bengaluru alone accounts for almost 87% of all dowry cases registered across the Indian metros. Bengaluru has 878 cases under Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 out of total 1,008 cases reported in Indian metros. Experts say these numbers could mean the persistence of dowry harassment. But there could be more strong reporting mechanism and legal awareness among women, and better access to police and lawyers in the city.

How Does NCRB Data on Bengaluru Look Like?

Bengaluru is a major outlier in dowry-related complaints when compared to other metros in India. Bengaluru has 878 registered cases against the surprisingly lower number of cases in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

From the NCRB report it is quite evident that Bengaluru alone accounts for almost 87% of all dowry-related cases registered across Indian metros. Other cities have comparatively lower numbers. Some metros have even fewer than 100 or 200 cases. The complex concentration of cases in one metro has triggered questions related to social practices, reporting trends and enforcement measures.

Why are Dowry cases rising in Bengaluru?

Various reports quoted experts as saying several factors are contributing to the unusually high numbers in the city.

Among these is the improved awareness that women have about their rights and the scope of protection under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Bengaluru’s high population of working and migrant families also means higher numbers of women report their cases to police stations, women’s commissions and legal aid organisations.

Stronger legal outreach, better police response and better digital systems to register complaints may also be contributing to the increase in complaints against dowry. It’s not just about the number of dowry cases rising but how these are being reported.

Does this mean that there are more dowry harassment cases with high reporting or the cases are in fact rising?

The data from the NCRB has again sparked a debate on whether the rise in complaints is a reflection of more dowry harassment incidents or just a better reporting system.

The experts opine that in many parts of India, social stigma, fear and family pressure mean that most dowry cases go unreported. However, in cities such as Bengaluru, women feel more empowered. The story shows that dowry harassment persists despite the existence of laws and the necessity of an improved reporting framework to curb these crimes. It also emphasises the need for uniform enforcement of anti-dowry laws across all states and cities.

What Do NCRB Numbers Reveal About Crimes Against Women In Uttar Pradesh?

NCRB report also revealed that Uttar Pradesh witnessed a major dip in a few crimes against women. In 2024, dowry deaths in the state fell to 1,047 cases from 2,122 cases in 2023, a dip of over 50%.

The number of kidnappings and abductions also fell dramatically from 14,272 to 5,306 in 2024. Still, Uttar Pradesh had the highest total number of reported crimes against women among Indian states because of its large population. The NCRB report once again brought to the fore the issue of dowry-related crimes against women and the importance of reporting mechanisms in influencing crime statistics in India.

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