LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation

Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation

In Bengaluru's Gangotri Circle area, a woman staying in a Laxmana Durga Ladies PG accommodation, was sexually assaulted by unidentified intruder.

Representative image (Photo Credit- Freepik)
Representative image (Photo Credit- Freepik)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 1, 2025 17:53:59 IST

A woman staying in a Laxmana Durga Ladies PG accommodation located in Bengaluru’s Gangotri Circle area was sexually assaulted by unidentified intruder. The woman then alleged that the man had then fled after looting cash. According to the authorities said, the intrusion in the PG accommodation has taken place in the early hours of August 29. The police said that the man wearing mask, first locked all the rooms on the floor from outside, and then entered one of them, as reported in the Deccan Herald. Initially, the woman thought it was her roommate returning late from work, so she did not react immediately, the woman said and added then, suddenly she felt that someone was trying to touch her inappropriately. As she woke up, she found the intruder there. 

PG owner arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old resident in Bengaluru

In August 2025, the owner of a Paying Guest accommodation was arrested by the Soladevanahalli police, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old resident. Ashraf, 37, a native of Kerala was identified as the accused in this case. He was running a PG accommodation for women at Soladevanahalli, Karnataka. Ashraf had reportedly befriended the 20-year-old victim who had moved into the accommodation 10 days ago. The victim, who is a student from Kerala, said in her complaint that Ashraf took her in his car to an isolated place in the city’s northern outskirts on Friday midnight and raped her. 

How can we stop the cases of rape in India?

Despite many years of independence, there has been no stopping to the rape cases in India. A comprehensive strategy is required to deal with this crime which first involves educating the children about stopping this crime. They need to be educated about the concept of consent and how people should protect themselves in case of the sexual assault. 

Also read: Haryana Murder: UP Woman Raped By Father-In-Law, Body Found In Pit After 2 Months

Tags: Bengaluru Gangotri CircleLaxmana Durga Ladies PG accommodationLaxmana Durga Ladies PG accommodation news

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation
Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation
Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation
Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?