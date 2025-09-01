Bengaluru: Woman Allegedly Molested And Robbed By An Intruder Inside A PG Accommodation

A woman staying in a Laxmana Durga Ladies PG accommodation located in Bengaluru’s Gangotri Circle area was sexually assaulted by unidentified intruder. The woman then alleged that the man had then fled after looting cash. According to the authorities said, the intrusion in the PG accommodation has taken place in the early hours of August 29. The police said that the man wearing mask, first locked all the rooms on the floor from outside, and then entered one of them, as reported in the Deccan Herald. Initially, the woman thought it was her roommate returning late from work, so she did not react immediately, the woman said and added then, suddenly she felt that someone was trying to touch her inappropriately. As she woke up, she found the intruder there.

PG owner arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old resident in Bengaluru

In August 2025, the owner of a Paying Guest accommodation was arrested by the Soladevanahalli police, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old resident. Ashraf, 37, a native of Kerala was identified as the accused in this case. He was running a PG accommodation for women at Soladevanahalli, Karnataka. Ashraf had reportedly befriended the 20-year-old victim who had moved into the accommodation 10 days ago. The victim, who is a student from Kerala, said in her complaint that Ashraf took her in his car to an isolated place in the city’s northern outskirts on Friday midnight and raped her.

How can we stop the cases of rape in India?

Despite many years of independence, there has been no stopping to the rape cases in India. A comprehensive strategy is required to deal with this crime which first involves educating the children about stopping this crime. They need to be educated about the concept of consent and how people should protect themselves in case of the sexual assault.

