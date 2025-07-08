Bharat Bandh 2025: Schools Stay Open, But Disruptions Expected Nationwide On July 9

On July 9, 2025, India is preparing for a country-wide strike as more than 25 crore workers supported by 10 central trade unions and various farmers’ organisations prepare to protest. What are their problems with the government? Policies which the workers and farmers claim favour companies over the worker and farmers!

It may have a huge effect on daily life, although most schools, colleges, and government offices will presumably be open, disruption to everyday services such as banking activities, postal delivery, public transport, and electricity delivery could affect millions.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha , a prominent farmers’ group, also expresses their support for the bandh. These groups feel they are standing up for anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies from the central government.

Why Are Workers Protesting?

The unions have put forth a passionate 17 demands to the government, most of which they say have languished untouched for years. The unions are most disturbed by the indefinite deferral of the Indian Labour Conference, which hasn’t happened in more than a decade. Protesters are also opposing the four labour codes passed by Parliament, claiming they reduce labour protections, weaken union powers, and extend working hours unfairly.

Another major flashpoint is the government’s push toward privatising public sector units, particularly in power distribution. In Uttar Pradesh, this has triggered over 27 lakh power sector workers to join the strike.

Will Life Come to a Halt on July 9?

While no formal closure notice has been issued for educational institutions or government offices, public transport disruptions may delay commutes. Banks, coal mines, state transport, and postal services could be hit hardest. However, metro services, hospitals, and internet connectivity are expected to remain unaffected.

Bihar’s Separate Protest Adds to Chaos

In Bihar, the INDIA Bloc has called for a separate bandh concerning a contentious voter list revision that they argue could result in denying about 20% of marginalised voters potentially being registered, resulting in fears of electoral injustice.

As Bharat Bandh 2025 approaches, keep yourself informed and plan your day carefully. The calls for change are only causing temporary disruption, but are voices of frustration ready to be heard.

