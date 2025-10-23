Big Update On Air Travel: This Item Could Be Restricted On Flights Soon, It Is…

The aviation regulator is considering issuing fresh guidelines for passengers carrying power banks on flights following multiple incidents of smoke and fire inside aircraft cabins. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reviewing global practices and technical reports to improve in-flight safety.

In recent months, there have been several cases of lithium-ion battery malfunctions onboard planes. At Delhi airport, a passenger’s device caught fire on an IndiGo flight while the aircraft was taxiing. Another IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur reported smoke coming from a power bank. International incidents have also raised concerns, such as an Air China flight that had to be diverted due to a battery-related issue.

These events have prompted the DGCA to reassess existing safety measures and consider new rules for air travellers. Officials involved in the process said the guidelines would likely cover limits on the number of power banks a passenger can carry, mandatory display of capacity ratings, and instructions for safe storage during flights.

The regulator is also exploring whether to ban the use or charging of these devices on board.

Globally, several airlines have already introduced strict rules for managing battery-related risks. Emirates, from October 1, has prohibited passengers from using or charging power banks during flights. Passengers are allowed to carry only one unit under 100 watt-hours (Wh), and it must remain switched off throughout the journey.

Singapore Airlines has imposed limits on in-flight charging and requires passengers to keep power banks in seat pockets or under-seat luggage instead of overhead bins.

In India, the DGCA is expected to implement similar measures to ensure passenger safety while balancing operational practicality.

