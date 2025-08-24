LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > India > Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

ChatGPT said: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended vehicle rules, introducing revised renewal fees for vehicles over 20 years old. Fees vary by category, with imported four-wheelers highest at Rs 80,000, aiming to streamline compliance, safety, and modernization.

Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 24, 2025 20:01:27 IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has published a notification bringing symbolic amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, affecting the renewal of registration certificates for older vehicles. The new rules, named the Central Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2025, were notified on August 20, 2025, and will take effect immediately upon publication in the Official publication.

According to the notification, the government has introduced a structured fee system for vehicles over 20 years old, intended at reclining the registration renewal process. Under the revised rules, fees for renewing registration certificates for different categories of vehicles are as follows: invalid carriages at Rs 100, motorcycles at Rs 2,000, three-wheelers and quadricycles at Rs 5,000, light motor vehicles at Rs 10,000, imported two- or three-wheeled vehicles at Rs 20,000, imported four-wheeled vehicles at Rs 80,000, and other vehicles not listed at Rs 12,000.

The amendment also clarifies that all fees mentioned are exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The move comes after public consultations on the draft rules, which were first published in February 2025, and reflects the government’s efforts to consider suggestions from all shareholders before finalizing the regulations.

Officials said the changes were made under the powers granted by Section 64 and Section 211 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and are part of a vast initiative to modernize vehicle regulation, strengthen consent and ensure road safety.

It has also been suggested by the experts that the revision may encourage vehicle owners to upgrade or retire older vehicles, particularly imported four-wheelers, due to higher renewal costs. Meanwhile, authorities have allowed that the structured fee system will normalize the process and reduce delays in registration renewals, benefiting both vehicle owners and regulatory bodies.

The Ministry has assured the public that the new rules are aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and fairness in the motor vehicle registration system, ensuring that long-serving vehicles remain compliant with safety and environmental norms.

Also Read: Greater Noida Murder Tragedy: A Family’s Trauma Beyond the Burns

Tags: Ministry of Road Transport and HighwaysPetrol and Diesel Car OwnersVehicles

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Arrested, Family on the Run
India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!
Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!
Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!
Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?