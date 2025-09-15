Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students

Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students

Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain
Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 15:12:08 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): Amid the students in Patna demanding protesting against the lack of government jobs, a police official was seen grabbing the national flag and swinging it at the protesters while trying to disperse the crowd amid the ruckus on Monday.

Reportedly, the police officials tried to disperse the large crowd of students, who were carrying the national flag in their hands and marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence and demanding a notification to be issued on filling the job vacancies before the commencement of the polls. During the effort to disperse the crowd, one police official picked up the national flag and was seen swinging it at the students who were running back during the clash.

Earlier, a delegation of the students met with a state government official, with some protesters also demanding to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or the Chief Secretary.

One protester also claimed that no new vacancies have been announced for over 2 years, making it increasingly difficult for students to stay and study in Patna.

The students have demanded that the answer key for the Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) and the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) and be given to the students. According to one of the protesters, a delegation of students went to meet an official in the administration and put forward their demands.

A protester Khusbu Pathak, standing on top of barricades told reporters, “students have raised their voices against injustice multiple times, but the administration is not doing anything. So today we had to do this protest. Our protest is totally peacefully we fold our hands and beg the government to fulfil our demands.”

The campaign by students, ‘mukhyamantri awas gherao’ demands that the government issue a notification on the vacancies for jobs before the polls.

The Bihar police constable exam, organised by the CSBC was held in multiple phases from July 15 to August 3. On May 29, BPSSC released the official notification for the recruitment of Enforcement Sub Inspector in Transport Department of the state government. The recruitment aimed to fill 33 posts this year.

Bihar is set to witness an electoral battle between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar in the state, while the INDIA bloc, including the Congress, and RJD look to unseat Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2.(ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-66ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 15 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
The International Day of Democracy: History And Significance, How Democratic India Is?
Condition of victims was bad, took us 20 mins to reach hospital: Eyewitness of BMW-motercycle accident
10 Key Pointers From The Supreme Court’s Interim Judgment On The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna

LATEST NEWS

Google Gemini Storms India’s App Charts – Is The Viral Nano Banana AI Trend The Real Reason?
Qatar Airstrikes Fallout: Donald Trump Warns Israel – Behave or Else……
Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners, Big Losers, Youngest Winner And Viral Speeches
UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XI Of UAE vs Oman
Nano Banana AI Daily Limit: How Many Images Can You Generate With Google Gemini? Full Guide To Free, Pro And Ultra Access
ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss
Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students
Avengers: Doomsday Plot Synopsis Reveals THIS Big Detail Which You Might Miss Out
US, South Korea, Japan launch trilateral exercise 'Freedom Edge'
Are Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Baby? Rumours Of Possible Due Date Surface
Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students
Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students
Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students
Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students

QUICK LINKS