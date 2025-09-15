Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): Amid the students in Patna demanding protesting against the lack of government jobs, a police official was seen grabbing the national flag and swinging it at the protesters while trying to disperse the crowd amid the ruckus on Monday.

Reportedly, the police officials tried to disperse the large crowd of students, who were carrying the national flag in their hands and marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence and demanding a notification to be issued on filling the job vacancies before the commencement of the polls. During the effort to disperse the crowd, one police official picked up the national flag and was seen swinging it at the students who were running back during the clash.

Earlier, a delegation of the students met with a state government official, with some protesters also demanding to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or the Chief Secretary.

One protester also claimed that no new vacancies have been announced for over 2 years, making it increasingly difficult for students to stay and study in Patna.

The students have demanded that the answer key for the Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) and the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) and be given to the students. According to one of the protesters, a delegation of students went to meet an official in the administration and put forward their demands.

A protester Khusbu Pathak, standing on top of barricades told reporters, “students have raised their voices against injustice multiple times, but the administration is not doing anything. So today we had to do this protest. Our protest is totally peacefully we fold our hands and beg the government to fulfil our demands.”

The campaign by students, ‘mukhyamantri awas gherao’ demands that the government issue a notification on the vacancies for jobs before the polls.

The Bihar police constable exam, organised by the CSBC was held in multiple phases from July 15 to August 3. On May 29, BPSSC released the official notification for the recruitment of Enforcement Sub Inspector in Transport Department of the state government. The recruitment aimed to fill 33 posts this year.

Bihar is set to witness an electoral battle between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar in the state, while the INDIA bloc, including the Congress, and RJD look to unseat Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2.(ANI)

