Bihar Poll Dig? PM Modi Says Opposition Will Link ‘Kosi’ Tower To Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at the Opposition, claiming they will look at the tower for the Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats for the MPs being named after Kosi river from the lens of the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the flats for the MPs in Delhi, PM Modi said that the four towers in the complex are named after rivers Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, and Hooghly.

“Today, I had the fortune of inaugurating the residential complex for my colleagues at the Parliament. The four towers are named- Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, and Hooghly, the four great rivers of India… Some people will feel uncomfortable with Kosi as the name of a tower. They will not view it as a river, but rather through the lens of the Bihar elections,” the Prime Minister said.

Lauding the construction of the flats, he said that this project will add to the ease of living for the Members of Parliament.

He said, “In Delhi, MPs get the ease of living, and the availability of houses for MPs will increase. I congratulate the engineers and workers behind these flats. Our MPs will face no issues in the new residences and will be able to focus more on their work. In these multi-storey buildings, more than 180 MPs will live together.”

He added that 350 MP residences have been built since 2014.

“Like I previously said, the rent of the ministries functioning from rented buildings would cost the government nearly Rs 1500 crores annually. Similarly, the government expenses were very high in the absence of an adequate number of MP residences. Despite a shortage of MP residences, no new residence was constructed from 2014 to 2024. We took this work as a campaign. Around 350 MP residences have been built since 2014,” PM Modi said.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the 184 newly constructed Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg, New Delhi.

PM Modi also planted the Sindoor sapling at the residential premises and interacted with ‘shramjeevis’, workers behind the flats.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju were also present at the occasion.

The complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the MPs. Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, a press release said.

These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management. The use of advanced construction technology–specifically, monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering–enabled the timely completion of the project while ensuring structural durability. The complex is also Divyangjan-friendly, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive design.

Each residential unit offers ample space for both residential and official functions. The inclusion of dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre will support MPs in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives.

From a safety perspective, all buildings within the complex are constructed to be earthquake-resistant, in accordance with modern structural design norms. A comprehensive and robust security system has been implemented to ensure the safety of all residents.

The development of the project was necessitated due to a shortage of adequate housing for Members of Parliament.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 16 LIVE: Union Finance Minister To Introduce Income Tax Bill 2025