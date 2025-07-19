Bihar Voter Verification: ECI Confirms Over 94% Voter Verification. Why Are Lakhs Of Voters Are Missing From Electoral Rolls?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday said that it has collected almost 94.68 per cent of the total voters have been covered while 90.12 per cent of enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar have been received.

The Commission said that out of 7,89,69,844 voters, it has received EFs of 7,11,72,660 voters, that is 90.12 per cent of total voters in Bihar.

It also said that it has digitised 6,70,59,222 EFs that is 86.79 per cent of the total voters.

The poll panel also said that during the SIR process, it has found 36,86,971 electors not present at their address, while 12,71,414 voters have died.

It also stated that 18,16,306 have shifted to other places and 5,92,273 voters have been enrolled at other locations.

The Commission said that 41,10,213 voters are yet to provide their EFs.

It said that 7,48,59,631 voters have been covered under the SIR exercise in Bihar, which is 94.68 per cent of the total voters in the state.

The poll panel maintained that EROs will publish the draft Electoral Roll on August 1 and invite suggestions or inputs for correction of any entry in the draft Electoral Roll.

It added that in accordance with the SIR order dated June 24 a full one month will be given to political parties and public to point out requirement of any correction, or propose inclusion of any left-out names.

It also said that printed and digital copies of the draft Electoral Roll will be given to the recognized political parties free of cost and will be posted on the ECI website for the public.

“Therefore, the public may remain assured that no eligible elector will be left out,” it said.

The Commission said that any elector can also check the status of their Enumeration Form either on ECINet App or its website and the same can also be filled online in Hindi on the same link.

It also stated that in order to re-verify the electors who have not been found at their addresses even after three visits of BLOs, the information on electors who are probably deceased, permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places is being shared with District Presidents of political parties and 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by them so that exact status of such electors can be confirmed by them before July 25.

It also stated: “This step is in line with the ECI’s commitment that no eligible elector is left out.”

After disposing claims and objections till September 25, the Final Electoral Roll will be published on September 30, 2025. Printed and digital copies of the Final ER will again be given free of cost to all recognized political parties and will be published on the ECI website, it said, adding that any elector aggrieved by any decision of the ERO may appeal to the District Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer thereafter under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950.

