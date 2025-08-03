Birthday Bash Turns Drug Bust: 6 IT Employees Caught In Chevella Raid

A high-profile birthday party hosted at a farmhouse near Chevella turned into a major drug bust after excise officials raided the premises and apprehended six IT employees in possession of narcotics and high-end liquor. The seized contraband includes drugs worth over ₹2 lakh, luxury liquor bottles, and three high-end cars valued at ₹50 lakh.

According to the Excise Enforcement officials, the incident took place at Serene Acharge Farmhouse in the Chevella area, which was rented out for a birthday celebration by one Abhijit Banerjee, reportedly an IT employee. The other arrested individuals identified as Pratap Goel, Jaswant, Dinesh, and two others are all software professionals working for the tech giant Dell.

Officials said the group had gathered under the pretext of a birthday party but were allegedly indulging in a drug-and-alcohol binge. Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from the Special Excise Task Force, led by CI Bikshapathi and SI Balaraju, conducted a surprise raid on the farmhouse late Saturday night.

During the search, officials discovered a range of narcotic substances including 0.5 to 50 grams of LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) blots, 20.21 grams of hashish (charas), along with five bottles of premium imported liquor. The group was reportedly found actively consuming the drugs and liquor when the raid occurred.

All six individuals were subjected to drug testing using narcotic kits, and the results reportedly returned positive for drug consumption. In addition to the drugs and liquor, excise officials also seized three luxury vehicles valued at over ₹50 lakh, as well as five mobile phones believed to contain crucial evidence related to the procurement and distribution of the narcotics.

The farmhouse owner has also been booked for allowing the premises to be used for illegal activities. A case has been registered against all the accused under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused were handed over to the Chevella Excise Station for further investigation and legal processing.

