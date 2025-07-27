BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday suspended Amaresh Jena, a corporator of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, after he was arrested in a rape case. Jena was nabbed by Laxmisagar police from Balasore district after being on the run for several days.

Police also arrested five people who were allegedly helping Jena escape. These men have been identified as Bibek Kumar Swain (29), Bikram Mohanty (42), Debendra Kumar Bhola alias Bulu (45), Suman Kumar Sahoo (27), and Rajib Champati (45) were charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act for providing shelter and transportation to the accused.

Rising Political Tensions in Odisha

The arrest comes at a time when Odisha is witnessing growing outrage over women’s safety, especially after a shocking rape case in Jagatsinghpur district. In that case, a girl was reportedly in a sexual relationship with two men for six months, became pregnant, and now one of the accused is still missing after five days.

Political parties, including Congress and BJD, have slammed the BJP-led state government for failing to ensure law and order. Congress leader Rajani Kumar Mohanty said, “The situation is getting worse across the state. Odisha is now being called the most unsafe state for women. Our repeated appeals for action have been ignored.”

Ex-CM Patnaik Expresses Concern

Former Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also voiced concern earlier this week. He said the increasing number of crimes against women shows that law enforcement is weakening and the state is facing a “disturbing wave” of such incidents.

