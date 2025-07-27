Home > India > BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns

BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday suspended Amaresh Jena, a corporator of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, after he was arrested in a rape case. Jena was nabbed by Laxmisagar police from Balasore district after being on the run for several days.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 27, 2025 19:39:30 IST

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday suspended Amaresh Jena, a corporator of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, after he was arrested in a rape case. Jena was nabbed by Laxmisagar police from Balasore district after being on the run for several days.

Police also arrested five people who were allegedly helping Jena escape. These men have been identified as Bibek Kumar Swain (29), Bikram Mohanty (42), Debendra Kumar Bhola alias Bulu (45), Suman Kumar Sahoo (27), and Rajib Champati (45) were charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act for providing shelter and transportation to the accused.

Rising Political Tensions in Odisha

The arrest comes at a time when Odisha is witnessing growing outrage over women’s safety, especially after a shocking rape case in Jagatsinghpur district. In that case, a girl was reportedly in a sexual relationship with two men for six months, became pregnant, and now one of the accused is still missing after five days.

Political parties, including Congress and BJD, have slammed the BJP-led state government for failing to ensure law and order. Congress leader Rajani Kumar Mohanty said, “The situation is getting worse across the state. Odisha is now being called the most unsafe state for women. Our repeated appeals for action have been ignored.”

Ex-CM Patnaik Expresses Concern

Former Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also voiced concern earlier this week. He said the increasing number of crimes against women shows that law enforcement is weakening and the state is facing a “disturbing wave” of such incidents.

ALSO READ:  Puri Horror: Naveen Patnaik Condemns Attack On Minor Girl, Calls Out BJP’s ‘Systemic Failure’

Tags: BJDnaveen patnaikRape Case

RELATED News

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India
Maharashtra: Rs 21.44 Crore Fraudulently Availed By Over 14,000 Men Under ‘Ladki Bahin’ Yojana
Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court
Jairam Ramesh Targets PM Modi On ‘Op Sindoor’, Invokes Vajpayee’s Kargil Review For Transparency Reminder
‘Shaivite Tradition Played Vital Role In Shaping India’s Cultural Identity’: PM Modi Releases Rs 1000 Coin, Honouring Chola Kilng Rajendra Chola I

LATEST NEWS

Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
Raveena Tandon Confirms Aranyak Season 2 Cancelled: Sironah’s Mystery Ends Abruptly, Fans Heartbroken Over Show’s Sudden Goodbye
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?