Puri Horror: Naveen Patnaik Condemns Attack On Minor Girl, Calls Out BJP’s ‘Systemic Failure’

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief and former CM Naveen Patnaik has severely criticised the ruling BJP government in the state after a young girl was allegedly set on fire by miscreant in Puri district.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, “Deeply anguished to know that a young girl was set on fire in Balanga area of Puri District. This attempt to kill her happened in broad daylight. I strongly condemn this horrible act. It has happened just within a week of the terrible incident of a young girl setting herself ablaze in FM College after she was denied justice–even after knocking on every door, and a month after the horrific incident in Gopalpur. Such unthinkable incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha.”

“These are not stray cases of violence. These incidents occurring with shocking regularity point to a deep systemic failure of governance. It shows that criminals have become emboldened under the present government and are not worried about being punished. It shows how Odisha is becoming highly unsafe for women due to government inaction and political patronage. Will the Odisha Government wake up from this deep slumber and take speedy action so that the criminals are arrested? And more importantly will the government respond so that such incidents are not repeated? The girls and women of #Odisha await a response,” the post added.

The Congress party has also slammed the state government saying that it does not have any sensitiveness to such incidents.

Congress leader Srikant Jena said, “Incidents are happening one after the other. The girl is a plus 2 student. I heard that she was returning from her tuition classes when 2-4 boys poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. Doctors are making all efforts to save her and I think she will be safe. But be it the CM or Administration, they do have any sensitiveness. Incidents are happening in the state every day. We strongly condemn this. I hope that the government will bring a law so that fear is instilled among such elements. Only then will these cases stop, otherwise, they won’t stop…”

A 16-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants under Balanda police station in Nimapada block of Puri, Odisha, official said on Saturday. The minor girl, who suffered severe burn injuries, has been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar for treatment.

Speaking with ANI, Puri District Magistrate Chanchal Rana said, “We received information about an unfortunate incident under Balanda PS in Nimapada block, where a 16-year-old girl was set ablaze. She has suffered burn injuries. We contacted AIIMS and trauma and emergency care arrangements have been made.”

Chanchal Rana assured that the administration will provide financial assistance for the treatment. He added that police will take necessary actions against perpetrators.

“Police and District Administration have taken this matter very seriously. Senior officials have been sent to the spot. All kinds of financial assistance that would be required will be borne by the District Administration and the Government. We hope and pray that she recovers soon. Police will take all necessary actions,” Chanchal Rana said.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed shock over the incident and assured that strict punishment will be taken against the perpetrators.

(With ANI Inputs, except headline, nothing has been edited)

