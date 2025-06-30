Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Dubs Assault On State Govt Officer As Shameful, Demands To Take Strict Action

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Monday called the attack on a state government officer as shocking and demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi take immediate and exemplary action against not only those who purported but more importantly the political leaders who orchestrated and conspired this shameful attack.

His remarks came soon after the video of the attack on Sahoo went viral on social media.

Patnaik took to X and said, “I am utterly shocked seeing this video. Today, Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS Additional Commissioner, BMC, a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary, was dragged from his office and brutally kicked and assaulted in front of a BJP Corporator, allegedly linked to a defeated BJP MLA Candidate.”

Slamming the state government, the BJD leader said, “What is more appalling is that this happened in broad daylight, in the heart of the capital city – Bhubaneswar, to a senior officer while he was in his office, hearing grievances of people.”

Demanding strict action, the former Chief Minister said, “I ask Mohan Charan Majhi ji to take immediate and exemplary action against not only those who perpetrated but more importantly the political leaders who orchestrated and conspired this shameful attack.

The people named by the officer in his FIR have behaved like criminals. If a senior officer is not safe in his own office, then what law and order will ordinary citizens expect from the Government?

Patnaik said that “I only hope that Majhi directs immediate action to be taken to restore faith in his government and not allow this heinous act to go unpunished like the assault on an officer by the ex-Governor’s son. “The people of Odisha will not forgive this,” he added.

In the video shared by the BJD leader, several people can be seen thrashing Sahoo in the office while he is screaming for help. According to sources, OAS officers are planning to go on a mass strike from tomorrow over the assault on Sahoo.

