Home > India > BJP Parliamentary Board to Meet Sunday to Finalise NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate

BJP Parliamentary Board to Meet Sunday to Finalise NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate

The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet Sunday evening to decide the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation. Nominations open August 21, with voting, if required, on September 9. The NDA holds a clear majority in the electoral college.

BJP Parliamentary Board to Meet Sunday to Finalise NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 15, 2025 22:37:42 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set to convene its Parliamentary Board this Sunday evening around 6 p.m. to finalize the NDA nominee for the Vice President of India, following the abrupt resignation of the incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The nomination process is scheduled to begin on August 21, coinciding with the Election Commission’s upcoming timeline for the Vice Presidential election.

Background & Political Developments

Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as Vice President on July 21, citing health concerns, marking the first mid-term resignation for the office since 1987. In response, the Election Commission promptly issued a notification on August 7, laying out the nomination process: nominations due by August 21, scrutiny scheduled for August 22, and withdrawal deadline set for August 25. If a poll becomes necessary, voting and counting will both be held on September 9.

Earlier in the month, on August 7- 8, the NDA held key discussions in Parliament. A unanimous resolution empowered Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda to finalize the alliance’s Vice Presidential candidate.

The Road Ahead

The BJP Parliamentary Board meeting this Sunday is poised to formalize the NDA’s nominee. Senior party functionaries and ministers possibly including PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Kiren Rijiju are expected to take part in the deliberations, following earlier consultations with NDA allies.

Observers expect a consensus candidate, potentially drawn from non-controversial figures with strong parliamentary or gubernatorial experience, possibly even a sitting or former governor. Names speculated upon include Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, and Ram Nath Thakur among others, although no official shortlist has been confirmed.

With the NDA holding a comfortable majority in the electoral college, which includes MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the opposition is unlikely to pose a formidable challenge.

Looking Ahead

  • August 15: BJP Parliamentary Board to finalize NDA’s VP candidate.

  • August 21: Start of nominations.

  • August 22: Scrutiny of nominations.

  • August 25: Last date for withdrawal.

  • September 9: Polling and counting, if necessary.

With the NDA steering the process decisively, the identity of the next Vice President may be officially revealed by August 12- 13, as per earlier media speculation.

This mid-term election marks a rare constitutional event triggered by resignation and underscores the NDA’s strategic coordination in selecting a successor swiftly and seamlessly.

BJP Parliamentary Board to Meet Sunday to Finalise NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate

