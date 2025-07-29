LIVE TV
BJP Slams Congress, Exposes Hidden Agenda Behind 42% Quota Move

BJP Slams Congress, Exposes Hidden Agenda Behind 42% Quota Move

The Telangana BJP slammed the Congress for pushing 42% BC reservations in local polls, calling it a deceptive campaign to hide legislative failures. BJP’s N.V. Subhash accused Congress of misusing constitutional institutions and urged BC communities to reject its vote-bank politics.

Published: July 29, 2025 19:47:00 IST

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a blistering critique of the ruling Congress party over its push for 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. In a press statement released on Monday, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge for Telangana, Sri N.V. Subhash, accused the Congress of running a “deliberate and deceptive campaign” aimed at covering up its own legislative failures.

Subhash came down heavily on State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, alleging that the Congress is attempting to blame the Union Government and even drag the President of India into the matter to mask its own inaction. “The Congress is playing politics with the Constitution. If they are truly committed to BC welfare, they can implement the 42% reservation directly at the gram panchayat level instead of indulging in political theatrics and blaming the Centre,” he stated.

Calling the Congress’ current campaign a “smokescreen to mislead the people,” Subhash reminded the ruling party that the 73rd Constitutional Amendment—which strengthened Panchayati Raj institutions—was enacted during the Congress regime itself under Rajiv Gandhi. “Why is the Congress now shirking from its responsibility to act? Let them convene a special session of the Assembly and amend the laws if they are sincere,” he said.

Subhash further stated that the Modi-led NDA government has shown genuine commitment to social justice, citing the constitutional amendment that enabled 10% EWS reservations and the effective implementation of SC/ST quotas, all within the 50% ceiling mandated by the Supreme Court.

Quoting the apex court’s judgment in the Maratha reservation case, Subhash noted that exceeding the 50% reservation cap is permitted only in exceptional circumstances involving a high SC/ST population—conditions that Telangana does not meet. “The Congress is falsely equating Telangana with tribal-dominated states like Jharkhand or northeastern regions to justify its political agenda,” he said.

Rejecting any participation in what he called a “political farce,” Subhash reiterated that the BJP will not be a part of delegations or campaigns that seek to misuse constitutional institutions. He accused the Congress of violating constitutional principles by attempting to introduce religion-based quotas under the guise of BC empowerment.

Concluding his remarks, Subhash appealed to the people of Telangana, particularly the BC communities, to “see through the Congress’ vote-bank politics” and trust the BJP, which he described as the only party committed to constitutional integrity, true social equity, and empowerment of the marginalized.

