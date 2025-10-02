BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Maligning India Abroad

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for “repeatedly choosing foreign platforms to malign India and its Constitutional institutions.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, N V Subash, Chief Spokesperson lashed out at Gandhi’s recent remarks during an interaction at EIA University in Colombia, where he claimed that “India’s democratic system is under attack from all sides.”

Subash accused Gandhi of running a deliberate propaganda campaign against the nation. “Instead of fulfilling his duty as Leader of the Opposition by constructively debating government policies, Rahul Gandhi went abroad with an agenda to defame India,” he said. “Using foreign soil to spread white lies against the country and its Constitutional bodies is utterly reprehensible.”

Taking strong exception to Gandhi’s comments, Subash also hit out at Congress’s overseas convenor Sam Pitroda, who recently claimed that he felt safer in Pakistan than in India. “This shocking remark deserves ridicule from all 140 crore Indians,” Subash said, adding that the BJP’s national leadership was right in branding Gandhi as the “Leader of Propaganda.”

The BJP spokesperson further criticized Gandhi’s allegations of “vote theft” against the Election Commission of India, calling them baseless and irresponsible. Subash noted that Gandhi had declined to sign an affidavit that would have enabled the Election Commission to probe and clarify the facts.

“If his claims were true, how did the Congress win 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and successive assembly elections?” Subash questioned.

Urging Gandhi to exercise better judgment, Subash said, “If the Gandhi family truly considers India their ‘karma bhoomi,’ they should respect its laws and institutions. Otherwise, the courts will take cognizance of pending issues, including matters related to dual citizenship and electoral eligibility.”

The BJP reiterated its commitment to building a Vikasit Bharat and called upon opposition leaders to restrain from actions that weaken national interests.