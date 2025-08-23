‘BJP Will Not Remain In Power Forever’: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed disappointment over the restoration of statehood, saying that all expectations have been dashed. However, Abdullah emphasised that his government will continue working towards restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. A section of National Conference leaders had expected the Centre to announce the move during the Monsoon Session.

“All our expectations (of restoring statehood) have been dashed…We were hopeful that the promises that were made to us would be fulfilled. We will continue to work for it,” stated Abdullah on Friday. His remarks came during the celebration of the 56th Raising Day in Sainik School, on Friday in Nagrota, where he inaugurated the girls’ hostel.

On 5 August 2019, the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without a legislature).

The Supreme Court of India, on August 14, 2025, heard a plea seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Court noted that the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be ignored while granting statehood and said that the events in Pahalgam cannot be overlooked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government had assured statehood after elections, but there is a peculiar situation there. He said the assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir as promised to the Constitution bench that had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

“This is not the time for petitioners to muddy the waters,” he further said. Mehta sought eight weeks to take instruction from the government on the issue.

Speaking on he bill for removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers held on serious criminal charges, Omar Abdullah expressed concerns about its potential misuse. He noted that so far, only opposition leaders have been targeted under such laws and feared that the BJP might use this law against others when they’re out of power.

“Till now, only opposition leaders have been targeted. What has been the impact of the efforts made by the government led by Prime Minister Modi since 2014 to eradicate corruption? No law is wrong in itself; however, they are often misused. I fear that this law will be misused… BJP will not remain in power forever. The law which they are using against others today, the same law may be used against them tomorrow…,” said J-K CM.

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, on August 30. The bill was introduced along with two other bills and was later referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further scrutiny.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposes that any minister, including the Prime Minister or a Chief Minister, would automatically be removed from office if detained for more than 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

