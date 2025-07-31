Home > India > Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi

Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday announced that his faction has walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after his request to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state was allegedly denied.

O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi
O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 31, 2025 15:29:00 IST

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday announced that his faction has walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after his request to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state was allegedly denied.

According to reports, OPS had written to the Prime Minister seeking permission to receive him upon his arrival, but the request was denied. In response, his faction held a meeting and announced the decision to exit the alliance.

Sources said that OPS’ decision to snap ties with the BJP-led alliance comes hours after he met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Although he has not made any official announcement regarding his next political move.

As per an ANI report, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the former chief minister asked the Centre to release ₹2,151 crore for the 2024-25 Samagra Shiksha Scheme. The Samagra Shiksha Scheme is being implemented jointly by the Central and State Governments.

Its primary objectives are to ensure quality education for children studying from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, increasing student enrollment, providing equal opportunities for all children, and reducing social and gender disparities.

(More Details Awaited)

ALSO READ: Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit After Acquittal In The 2008 Malegaon Blast Case: ‘I Am A Soldier Who Loves This Country Immensely….’,

Tags: bjpnarendra modiNDAO Panneerselvam

RELATED News

Malegaon blast verdict: Full case explained, Identities of 7 Key accused and charges detailed
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit After Acquittal In The 2008 Malegaon Blast Case: ‘I Am A Soldier Who Loves This Country Immensely….’,
Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai
2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA Court acquits Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit and other accused

LATEST NEWS

New York Mets Land Elite Reliever Tyler Rogers, Send Top Prospects to Giants
Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi
Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi
Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi
Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?