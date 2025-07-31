Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday announced that his faction has walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after his request to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state was allegedly denied.

According to reports, OPS had written to the Prime Minister seeking permission to receive him upon his arrival, but the request was denied. In response, his faction held a meeting and announced the decision to exit the alliance.

Sources said that OPS’ decision to snap ties with the BJP-led alliance comes hours after he met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Although he has not made any official announcement regarding his next political move.

As per an ANI report, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the former chief minister asked the Centre to release ₹2,151 crore for the 2024-25 Samagra Shiksha Scheme. The Samagra Shiksha Scheme is being implemented jointly by the Central and State Governments.

Its primary objectives are to ensure quality education for children studying from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, increasing student enrollment, providing equal opportunities for all children, and reducing social and gender disparities.

