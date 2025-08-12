LIVE TV
Home > India > BSF Jawan Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself, Was Upset With Reported Illegal Relationship Of Wife And Younger Brother

BSF Jawan Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself, Was Upset With Reported Illegal Relationship Of Wife And Younger Brother

BSF jawan Suresh Bishwal, a resident of Malpura village under Kamakhyanagar police station in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dead body representative image
Dead body representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 12, 2025 14:13:00 IST

BSF jawan Suresh Biswal, a resident of Malpura village under Kamakhyanagar police station in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir. This tragic incident has deeply shocked his family and village. According to the information, Suresh Biswal was working in BSF for the last 15 years. He recently returned to Jammu and Kashmir duty from his village 9 days ago after spending leave. But due to mental stress, he took this step.

What was Suresh’s message to his mother?

The most shocking thing in the case is that before dying by suicide, Suresh reportedly messaged his mother, in which he clearly wrote that he was going to give up his life and held his younger brother Sunil and wife’s family responsible for this. 

Suresh’s mother came in front of the camera and told the whole story. According to her, younger son Sunil had an immoral relationship with his sister-in-law i.e. Suresh’s wife. Suresh kept opposing this relationship many times, but instead of ending this relationship, it grew more. Even after Sunil got married three years ago, this relationship continued.

Suresh was under mental pressure for a long time

Due to these circumstances, Suresh was under mental pressure for a long time. He also has a 7-year-old daughter. The family says that Suresh was very hurt about this relationship and was constantly upset. As soon as the news of his suicide reached home from the BSF camp, there was mourning in the family. Now his body will be brought to his ancestral village by a special plane, where the last rites will be performed.

Tags: BSF jawan Suresh BiswalBSF jawan Suresh Biswal newskamakhyanagar police station

