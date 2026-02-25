LIVE TV
Home > India > BSNL Director's 'Underwear And Hair Oil' List Sparks Outrage, Communications Minister Scindia Bashes Vivek Banzal, Calls It 'Improper And Shocking'

BSNL Director’s ‘Underwear And Hair Oil’ List Sparks Outrage, Communications Minister Scindia Bashes Vivek Banzal, Calls It ‘Improper And Shocking’

A detailed office order outlining arrangements for Vivek Banzal’s planned Prayagraj visit triggered nationwide outrage after it surfaced online.

Vivek Banzal Visit Plan Goes Viral (Image: X)
Vivek Banzal Visit Plan Goes Viral (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 25, 2026 15:57:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BSNL Director’s ‘Underwear And Hair Oil’ List Sparks Outrage, Communications Minister Scindia Bashes Vivek Banzal, Calls It ‘Improper And Shocking’

A bizarre office order about a government official’s travel plans has triggered a political uproar and public criticism across India. The controversy centres on Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Communications Minister, and Vivek Banzal, a senior Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) director, after a detailed list of arrangements for Vivek Banzal’s planned visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh went viral online.

The trip was scheduled for February 25–26, but it was abruptly cancelled after screenshots of an official order went viral on social media. The order laid out nearly 20 tasks to be carried out by about 50 officials to manage the visit and prepare logistics for Banzal.

Vivek Banzal ‘Snan Kit’ Instructions Raise Eyebrows

What caught everyone’s eye was how personal and detailed the instructions were. Officials were told to prepare “snan kits” for Vivek Banzal which included basic items like towels, undergarments, slippers, combs, mirrors, and a bottle of hair oil. The order also called for arranging bedsheets at the Sangam ghat, dry fruit and fruit bowls at the hotel, shaving kits, toiletries, toothpaste and brushes, and other items.

Reports say that the itinerary itself included a ritual bath at the Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples, which many observers called more like a leisure trip than an official tour.

When questioned, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia did not hold back his criticism. According to reports, he called the episode “improper,” “unacceptable,” and “shocking”. He said that the arrangement was “a violation of established rules and traditions”. Scindia told reporters that issuing such a detailed and personal list was not fitting for a public official, especially in the 21st century. “It is shocking,” he said, confirming that a show-cause notice had been issued to Vivek Banzal with a seven-day response period.

BSNL Responds To Vivek Banzal Controversy

As per reports, BSNL also reacted to the controversy, posting on X that the incident did not conform to professional standards. “BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of,” the company said, adding that appropriate action had been taken and employees were reminded to follow conduct rules.

Some senior BSNL officers, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the leaked order may have been intended for internal use and not meant for wider circulation. Others defended that the items listed were basic essentials. However, public reaction has been sharply critical, with many seeing it as an example of VIP culture and misuse of official protocol.

Also Read: Who Is Vivek Banzal? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams BSNL Director's Prayagraj Visit, Calls His Lavish Demands 'Unacceptable'    

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:57 PM IST
BSNL Director’s ‘Underwear And Hair Oil’ List Sparks Outrage, Communications Minister Scindia Bashes Vivek Banzal, Calls It ‘Improper And Shocking’

QUICK LINKS