Who Is Vivek Banzal? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams BSNL Director’s Prayagraj Visit, Calls His Lavish Demands ‘Unacceptable’

BSNL: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday expressed shock over reports that BSNL Director Vivek Banzal’s proposed visit to Prayagraj involved an extensive deployment of officers for protocol arrangements.

Calling the arrangements “improper” and a violation of established rules and traditions, the minister confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued to Banzal, seeking a reply within 7 days. He said further action would depend on the explanation submitted.

Nearly 50 Officials Assigned For Two-Day Programme

The internal order revealed that close to 50 officials were assigned nearly 20 different responsibilities for the two-day visit. The arrangements covered logistics from the director’s arrival to temple visits and a ceremonial bath at the Sangam.

The document specified preparation of “snan kits” that included towels, undergarments, slippers (spelled as “sleeper”), combs, mirrors, soap, shampoo and oil bottles. It directed officials to arrange six male kits and two female kits.

The itinerary also mentioned a boat ride and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples. Additionally, one bedsheet was to be arranged for general use at the ghat.

Travel and logistics included two white Innova Crysta vehicles with new towels placed inside. The order also instructed cleaning and decoration of the CTO building and campus, sprinkling lime on the route, and ensuring lights and fans were functional.

For official meetings, arrangements included bouquets, mementos, name plates, dais decoration, folders, water bottles, table sheets, crockery, chairs, sound systems and snacks.

Detailed Hospitality List Sparks Online Outrage

The hospitality plan extended to hotel and Circuit House arrangements, including dry fruit bowls, fruit platters, slippers, shaving kits, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, combs and oil.

Travel kits for vehicles were also listed, containing water bottles, chocolates, chips, fruit juice, glasses and napkins.

An additional instruction directed officials to pack all kits and hand them over to the concerned committees before February 24, 2026.

Screenshots of the order quickly circulated on social media, drawing criticism over the level of detail and the scale of manpower deployed for the visit.

BSNL Says Norms Not Followed, Action Taken

Responding to the controversy, BSNL India said on X that the arrangements were not in line with its established norms.

“BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL. Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned,” the post stated.

The organization added that fresh instructions have been issued to ensure strict adherence to conduct rules and existing guidelines.

A senior BSNL officer in Prayagraj, speaking anonymously to PTI, described the episode as “an attempt to tarnish (our) image” and declined further comment.

Who Is Vivek Banzal?

According to the BSNL website, Vivek Banzal is a 1987-batch Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS) officer with over 34 years of experience in telecom networks. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering, a Master’s in Computer Science Engineering and an MBA.

Since 2016, he has been associated with promoting and managing Bharat Fiber (BSNL’s FTTH services), strengthening the company’s IT framework and driving digitization initiatives aimed at improving customer services.

The controversy comes at a time when public scrutiny over administrative protocol and official expenditure remains high, prompting swift institutional response from the telecom PSU.

