Home > India > Bus Catches Fire Near Delhi Airport Terminal, No Passengers Onboard, Here’s What We Know

Bus Catches Fire Near Delhi Airport Terminal, No Passengers Onboard, Here’s What We Know

The bus, which reportedly belonged to ground-handling company AISATS, was completely vacant when the fire broke out.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 28, 2025 15:02:07 IST

Bus Catches Fire Near Delhi Airport Terminal, No Passengers Onboard, Here’s What We Know

A bus caught fire near an aircraft at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Tuesday afternoon, triggering brief concern among airport staff and passengers in the vicinity. The bus, which reportedly belonged to ground-handling company AISATS, was completely vacant when the fire broke out.

According to officials, the incident took place around 1 pm when the CNG-powered passenger bus, parked on the airside near an aircraft, suddenly went up in flames. Fire and security teams immediately rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze within minutes. No injuries or casualties were reported.

“In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on the ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of the incident. There were no injuries or casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us,” Delhi Airport said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer said the fire was reported around 1 pm at the IGI Airport police station. “Fire tenders, local police, and CISF personnel immediately rushed to the spot along with other concerned agencies to contain the blaze,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

The officer added that only the driver was inside the bus when the fire started, and he managed to escape safely. “An inspection of the vehicle will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the fire,” DCP Veer said.

Videos circulating on social media showed the bus engulfed in flames just a few metres away from an Air India aircraft. Thanks to the swift response of the firefighting team, the blaze was brought under control within two to three minutes, preventing any damage to nearby aircraft or disruption to airport operations.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Passenger Left Stunned as Cab Driver Demands ₹5,000 for Airport Drop-Netizens Call It Daylight Robbery

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 2:22 PM IST
Bus Catches Fire Near Delhi Airport Terminal, No Passengers Onboard, Here’s What We Know

