Home > India > Cab Driver Found Masturbating In Front Of DU Student, Arrested

Delhi Police arrested a 48-year-old cab driver for allegedly masturbating in front of a Delhi University student during a ride through Maurice Nagar. The accused, identified as Lom Shankar, was taken into custody after the victim escaped and lodged a complaint.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 10, 2025 09:54:08 IST

In a brutal incident in the national capital- Delhi, a 48 year old canb driver- Lom Shankar, arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a Delhi University student while driving through Maurice Nagar. The incident took place on Monday and led to the immediate seizure of the vehicle.

Police registered an FIR and confirmed that the accused lives in Malka Ganj. The arrest followed a complaint from the student, who managed to escape the cab near North Campus and seek help.

The victim, a postgraduate student at Ambedkar University and a native of Bengaluru, booked the cab from her rented house in Model Town. She stated in her complaint that the driver first asked her to sit in the front seat, which she refused.

When he learned she was from South India, he allegedly made offensive remarks, tried to touch her, and eventually began masturbating inside the moving car. The student protested but was ignored until she jumped out after reaching North Campus.

Police Response and Investigation

Police confirmed that the accused is in custody and that the seized cab has been sent for forensic testing. Officials added that the survivor is being provided with professional counselling. Investigators stressed that such incidents underline the need for stricter safety checks on transport services. They also appealed to the public to remain alert and report any suspicious or unsafe behavior immediately.

Safety Advisory for Passengers

Authorities urged commuters to follow safety protocols while using cabs. Police advised passengers to check driver ratings before booking, share trip details with family or friends, send live locations, and use the Himmat App in case of emergencies. Officials said these precautions can help strengthen safety during late-night and solo rides.

Also Read: Nepal Protests Spill Over: How Violence Impacts India’s Border Areas

Tags: Cab DriverDelhi UniversityMasturbation

