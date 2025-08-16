LIVE TV
Home > India > Can A Robot Make Perfect Dosa? Bengaluru Engineer’s Invention Says Yes

A Bengaluru engineer has built ‘Thindy’, a robot that makes dosas automatically pouring, spreading, and cooking them to perfection. Shared online as a personal project, the invention went viral, sparking praise and fun suggestions from food lovers.

From Bengaluru to your plate: meet Thindy, the robot chef flipping perfect dosas! (Photo: Reddit)
From Bengaluru to your plate: meet Thindy, the robot chef flipping perfect dosas! (Photo: Reddit)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 16, 2025 12:57:43 IST

Bengaluru, also referred to as India’s tech capital, has again showed why it is home to some of the nation’s most innovative and wacky brains. This time, the world is abuzz on the internet about a very special invention a robot called Thindy that can prepare dosas on its own.

Created by a city-based engineer as a hobby project, Thindy is not your run-of-the-mill kitchen appliance. Seen in a video posted recently on YouTube and Reddit, the robot pour dosa batter onto a heated pan perfectly, spreads it with human-like accuracy, and cooks it to golden-brown perfection. For fans of the South Indian favorite, it’s pure magic.

“I’ve been developing a personal project for the past few months here in Bengaluru, a robot called Thindy that can prepare dosas automatically,” the inventor explained in announcing Thindy on social media. “It pours batter, spreads it evenly and cooks it perfectly. The inspiration came from observing my family preparing food and thinkingwhat if a robot could do the same while we enjoy ourselves?”

This is a thoughtful experiment and now has become a unique piece of technology that combines the old and the new of engineering. The post has gone viral in on social media, as users praised the ingenuity of the inventor, and offered suggestions of how the tech could be improved in the future.

A few users proposed that Thindy could be upgraded to allow individuals to personalize dosa thickness or form, while others fantasized greater, envisioning it preparing foods such as set dosa or even biryani. One of the commenters humorously stated, “The day it prepares chutney and sambar too, humanity can finally sleep in peace!”

Surprisingly, the engineer explained that this is not a commercial project at least not for now. “I’d love to hear your thoughts what features would you like in a cooking robot? And yes, it can make crispy dosas! (Not a commercial post just sharing my build and story with fellow Bangaloreans!),” he posted.

ALSO READ: China Hosts ‘Robot Olympics’ to Showcase AI Power and Global Innovation

Tags: Bengaluru engineer innovationBengaluru newsRobot Dosa

