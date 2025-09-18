Caught On Cam! Blinkit Delivery Man Comes In THAR, Netizens Say ‘ Owner Aaya Hoga Deliver Karne’
Home > India > Caught On Cam! Blinkit Delivery Man Comes In THAR, Netizens Say ' Owner Aaya Hoga Deliver Karne'

A Blinkit delivery agent surprised the internet after a video showed him delivering an order in a black Mahindra Thar instead of the usual bike or scooter. The viral clip, posted on Instagram, captured the man stepping out of the SUV, handing over the order, and driving off. While some viewers speculated he might be a franchise owner or temporarily using the car, others joked about EMI struggles or people taking delivery jobs for fun.

Pic Credit: Instagram
Pic Credit: Instagram

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 18, 2025 17:21:06 IST

A video showing a Blinkit delivery agent stepping out of a black Mahindra Thar instead of the usual two-wheeler has gone viral online. Instagram user divyagroovezz shared the short clip, where the man is seen getting out from the left side of the SUV, handing over an order, and then getting back into the vehicle. The person filming from a balcony can be heard saying, “This Blinkit delivery man arrived in a Thar to deliver a Blinkit order,” as the camera zooms in on the car.

The user who posted the clip added the text, “Is this for real? Blinkit delivering via Thar?” The caption read, “@letsblinkit are you paying this much to your delivery boys for real? Or @mahindrathar are you offering Thar at a very cheap price nowadays?” The video quickly gained attention on Instagram, with many viewers expressing curiosity. India Today noted that the authenticity of the viral video has not been verified yet.

Internet Reacts with Theories and Jokes

The unusual sight of a delivery agent turning up in a luxury SUV sparked several theories in the comments. Some suggested that the person might be the owner of a Blinkit franchise who decided to deliver an order nearby. Others believed it could have been a situation where the delivery boy’s bike broke down. A few netizens joked that it might be related to pending car EMI payments.

Users Recall Similar Experiences

Some users pointed out that people often sign up for delivery jobs just for fun or as an experience. One comment read, “I once met a Mahindra Scorpio owner delivering stuff.” Another person shared, “I personally delivered a Rs 200 order in a Nissan Terrano when I had just started.” Several social media users admitted that the Thar delivery video left them laughing out loud.

Tags: BlinkitTharviral video

