Security Forces Step Up Operations In Manipur, Militants Apprehended, Narcotics And Arms Seized

Security Forces in Manipur have intensified operations across vulnerable districts, leading to multiple arrests, recovery of narcotics, and the seizure of arms and ammunition over the past two weeks.

September 6–7: Cadres Apprehended in Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East

Between September 6 and 7, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police, launched a series of intelligence-based operations.

On September 6, four cadres were apprehended in Moreh, Tengnoupal district — two from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), one from the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K), and one from the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-MFL).

On the same day, in a joint operation with Thoubal Police Commandos in Lilong, a KCP (City Meitei) cadre was arrested for involvement in extortion.

On September 7, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended a KCP (Politbureau Standing Committee) cadre from the Bashikhong area of Imphal East, recovering a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card.

September 11: Weapons Recovered in Jiribam

On September 11, joint teams of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, and IRB recovered three muzzle-loading single-barrel guns, one .22 pistol, a locally made double-barrel gun, cartridges, and large quantities of gunpowder and ammunition-making materials from Sonapur and Jairolpokpi villages in Jiribam district.

September 16: Arrest of RPF/PLA Cadre

On September 16, Security Forces arrested an active RPF/PLA cadre, identified as Soibam Kanta Meitei alias Ratan (49), from Ningel Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district. A mobile phone and SIM card were seized.

September 17: Drug Trafficking Attempts Foiled in Tengnoupal

On September 17, two separate interceptions took place at the Naka Check Post of Tengnoupal Police Station:

A silver Eeco van (AS 01BQ 7850) driven by Nousad (21) of Kakching district was stopped, and 50 packets of WY tablets weighing about 10.8 kg were recovered, along with the vehicle and a mobile phone.

Another Eeco van (AS 04Y 0983) driven by Hengougin Haokip (23) of Kangpokpi district was intercepted, yielding 11 soap cases containing 125 grams of brown sugar, along with the van and a mobile handset.

Must Read: EC Dubs Rahul’s Charge Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Incorrect, Baseless