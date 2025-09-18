EC Dubs Rahul’s Charge Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Incorrect, Baseless
EC Dubs Rahul's Charge Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Incorrect, Baseless

Even as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dropped another bombshell at the Election Commission over the charge of vote theft by vote deletion, the poll panel refuted the claims made by the Congress leader against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar dubbing it as "baseless and incorrect".

EC Dubs Rahul's Charge Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Incorrect, Baseless

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: September 18, 2025 14:45:52 IST

Even as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dropped another bombshell at the Election Commission over the charge of vote theft by vote deletion, the poll panel refuted the claims made by the Congress leader against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar dubbing it as “baseless and incorrect”. 

The Election Commission sources said that allegations made by Rahul Gandhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar are baseless and incorrect.

In a detailed response to the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli said, “No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi. No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person.”

The source said that in 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for deletion of electors in Aland Assembly Constituency and an FIR was filed by the authority of poll panel itself to investigate the matter.

“As per records, Aland Assembly Constituency was won by Subhadh Guttedar (BJP) in 2018 and BR Patil (INC) in 2023,” the source added.

The remarks from the Election Commission came after Rahul Gandhi once again brought the new damning accusations of voter deletion in party’s strong booths in Karnataka’s Aland assembly seat.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference to follow up with his charge of vote theft abd this time in a detailed powerpoint presentation he showed the process of voter deletion in Karnataka. 

He not only targeted the poll panel but also trained his guns at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of protecting the people who are destroying and attacking the constitution

Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli said, “This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged. I am going to make a strong claim about CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The Gandhi scion said that he was going to show the people of India proof that is black and white and absolutely clear that the EC is protecting those who have destroyed Indian democracy. 

“I am also going to show you the method by which votes are being added and deleted and how that’s done,” he said.

The Congress leader said that Aland is a constituency in Karnataka and somebody tried to delete 6,018 votes. 

EC Dubs Rahul’s Charge Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Incorrect, Baseless

