Home > India > CBI Arrests Fugitive Accused Of 1999 Saudi Arabia Murder Case After 25 Years at Delhi’s IGI Airport

The (CBI) arrested a fugitive accused of murder in Saudi Arabia in 1999 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on August 11. The man has been identified as Mohammad Dilshad, who escaped from authorities for over two decades.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 16, 2025 17:19:47 IST

The (CBI) arrested a fugitive accused of murder in Saudi Arabia in 1999 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on August 11.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Dilshad, who escaped from authorities for over two decades.

Dilshad was working as a Heavy Motor Mechanic-cum-Security Guard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the CBI said in a statement.

The probing agency further said that after allegedly committing a murder, he fled to India, and since then, he has been untraceable.

“After the registration of the case, CBI traced out the native village of the accused in Distt. Bijnor (UP) and opened Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, “The agency added.

However, despite the opening of the LOC, he remained elusive. During the investigation, it was found that the accused, Md. Dilshad used to travel abroad, i.e. Qatar, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the strength of a different identity acquired by deceitful means, the agency said.

The CBI said that the new passport of the accused was detected, and a second LOC was opened against him. And he was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on August 11, 2025.

He was sent to Judicial Custody on August 14, 2025. Further investigation is going on. 

Tags: CBICentral Bureau of InvestigationIGI Airport

