CBI Dismantles Fake Amazon Call Centre in Igatpuri, Arrests Five Mumbai-Based Cyber Fraudsters

In an extensive operation, CBI has dismantled a cyber fraud ring posing as an Amazon support call centre at the Rain Forest Resort in Igatpuri, Nashik. Five Mumbai-based individuals have been arrested in connection with the scam.

Fraud Scheme and Modus Operandi

The operation was part of a larger conspiracy involving six Mumbai residents, supported by unidentified bank officials and private associates. The call centre featured a well-defined hierarchy, employing around 60 agents in roles such as diallers, verifiers, and closers to carry out fraud calls. At the time of the raid, 62 operators were found actively making deceptive calls, pretending to be Amazon Support Services and targeting unsuspecting citizens in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

Seizures and Evidence

The raid gained a remarkable cache of evidence and assets, including:

44 laptops and 71 mobile phones used in the scam.

Rs.1.2 crore in unaccounted cash, 500 grams of gold, and seven luxury cars each worth around Rs.1 crore.

Illicit transactions involving approximately 5,000 USDT (cryptocurrency) and 2,000 Canadian dollars in gift vouchers.



Ongoing Investigation and Implications

Officials have confirmed that the accused identified as Vishal Yadav, Shebaz, Durgesh, Abhay (alias Raja), and Sameer (alias Kalia/Sohail) were arrested on the basis of a CBI FIR filed on August 8, 2025. Investigators are currently analyzing the seized devices to trace the full extent of the fraud, identify merchants involved in gift card and cryptocurrency transactions, and ascertain links to other accomplices.

This case shines a spotlight on the evolving threat of international cyber fraud networks exploiting well-planned schemes to deceive global victims.

