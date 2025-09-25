Central Government Cancels Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO License Used To Receive Foreign Funding

The central government on Thursday revoked the FCRA license of Sonam Wangchuk’s non-governmental organisation, Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), with immediate effect. The decision comes after recent violent protests in Ladakh, which left four people dead and many injured. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cited repeated violations of foreign funding rules by the NGO. Officials said the NGO failed to comply with FCRA 2010 norms, raising concerns over the legality of funds received from abroad and the NGO’s financial conduct in connection to ongoing unrest in the region.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of Sonam Wangchuk’s organisation, the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), citing alleged violations of the law: Government sources — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

What Is FCRS License?

An FCRA license is a registration issued under India’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which allows Indian NGOs, trusts, and societies to receive donations or funds from foreign sources legally. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) grants this license to ensure that foreign contributions are used properly for social, educational, cultural, or religious purposes and not misused in ways that could harm national interests. To get and maintain the license, organizations must meet certain conditions, such as existing for at least three years, showing that funds are spent on their main activities, and submitting annual reports to the government.

The MHA stated that SECMOL received funds in Sonam Wangchuk’s personal and joint bank accounts, which directly violates FCRA 2010 regulations. Between 2021 and 2024, the NGO reportedly received crores of rupees from foreign sources. The ministry raised concerns about potential money laundering, noting that outward foreign remittances were transferred to unknown entities. Authorities said such irregularities undermine transparency and accountability, particularly in NGOs that receive international funds. The MHA stressed that misuse of foreign donations can distort the intended purpose of aid, impacting both governance and civil society operations in sensitive regions like Ladakh.

Government’s Statement on Wangchuk’s Role

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated, “While Sonam Wangchuk presents himself as a representative of the people’s cause, his record of financial misconduct suggests otherwise.” The MHA added that such actions risk turning legitimate public grievances into tools for personal or political gain. Officials warned that continued violations could disrupt constructive dialogue between local communities and the government. By revoking the FCRA license, the Centre aims to enforce strict compliance and accountability in NGOs, ensuring that foreign contributions do not compromise national interests or public safety in conflict-prone and sensitive areas like Ladakh.

With the cancellation of its FCRA license, SECMOL cannot receive foreign funds, affecting its ongoing projects and operations. Analysts say this move could limit Wangchuk’s financial influence in regional activism. The government’s action also signals its intent to monitor NGOs more closely, especially those active in politically sensitive areas. Local observers note that SECMOL has played a prominent role in educational and cultural initiatives in Ladakh, but officials emphasize that legal compliance must remain a priority. Authorities have urged all NGOs to adhere to FCRA norms to prevent financial irregularities and maintain the credibility of civil society work.

Also Read: The Ladakh Controversy: Why The Union Government Is Stubborn To Grant Ladakh Statehood? ANSWERED In Pics