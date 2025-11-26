Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

On November 26, over ten thousand farmers from Punjab will arrive in Chandigarh for a protest hosted by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on the fifth anniversary of the “Delhi Chalo!” event (2020).

Chandigarh Police have released traffic restriction information for heavy traffic below key stretches throughout Chandigarh; strict enforcement of restrictions will occur along key routes to/from both Kajheri Chowk (Sector 42/43-52/53) and Attawa Chowk and also from both Sector 43/44 to/from the Judicial Academy light point. Drivers should take alternate routes; pay attention to the advisories from seated/daily passengers in their respective vehicles.

In view of the special arrangements being made by Chandigarh Police, on 26.11.2025 traffic movement on the following road stretches will be diverted/restricted:







Panjab University Announces Shutdown

Panjab university will also close down its campus on Wednesday, November 26, 2023, due to the anticipated volume of demonstrators. Therefore, all faculties (currently teaching) along with non-teaching staff members and campus operational offices will close and cease their operations on this day. University student organisations will support Panjab Farmers Association and join them in solidarity with their bank account and protesting activities.

Why the Shutdown?

The shutdown is the result of a long-standing dispute regarding the Senate Elections at Panjab University. Earlier this month, a group of student protesters held protests demanding that the elections be re-opened for the 91-member senate. On October 30 of this year, the union government sent a notification indicating its intent to restructure the Senate’s composition. That notification was later rescinded on November 5 due to large-scale protests and it has continued to be protested by students who want the new elections immediately called for.

For Commuters:

Avoid major congestion at all times: Sector 42/43, Attawa Chowk(s) and Judicial Academy routes.

Traffic congestion on Mohali approach toward Chandigarh will be slow; this will involve numerous tractor/trailer tractor combinations.

You might want to consider taking the public transportation option or planning your exits and destinations even further ahead than usual, especially if you travel through the downtown district or conduct business in the Tricity area.

Use the Chandigarh Police alerts and Panjab University notifications to keep updated on additional changes that may be occurring.

This article is based on information available from official police advisories and credible news updates at the time of publication. Traffic plans, protest details, and closure announcements are subject to change. Readers are advised to follow real-time updates from authorities for the latest information.

