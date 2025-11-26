LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Major road restrictions will be enforced on November 26 amid the massive farmers’ protest. Police have issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid key routes. Panjab University will remain closed for the day due to statewide demonstrations.

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 10:00:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

On November 26, over ten thousand farmers from Punjab will arrive in Chandigarh for a protest hosted by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on the fifth anniversary of the “Delhi Chalo!” event (2020).

Chandigarh Police have released traffic restriction information for heavy traffic below key stretches throughout Chandigarh; strict enforcement of restrictions will occur along key routes to/from both Kajheri Chowk (Sector 42/43-52/53) and Attawa Chowk and also from both Sector 43/44 to/from the Judicial Academy light point. Drivers should take alternate routes; pay attention to the advisories from seated/daily passengers in their respective vehicles.



Panjab University Announces Shutdown

Panjab university will also close down its campus on Wednesday, November 26, 2023, due to the anticipated volume of demonstrators. Therefore, all faculties (currently teaching) along with non-teaching staff members and campus operational offices will close and cease their operations on this day. University student organisations will support Panjab Farmers Association and join them in solidarity with their bank account and protesting activities.

Why the Shutdown? 

The shutdown is the result of a long-standing dispute regarding the Senate Elections at Panjab University. Earlier this month, a group of student protesters held protests demanding that the elections be re-opened for the 91-member senate. On October 30 of this year, the union government sent a notification indicating its intent to restructure the Senate’s composition. That notification was later rescinded on November 5 due to large-scale protests and it has continued to be protested by students who want the new elections immediately called for.

For Commuters:

  • Avoid major congestion at all times: Sector 42/43, Attawa Chowk(s) and Judicial Academy routes.
  • Traffic congestion on Mohali approach toward Chandigarh will be slow; this will involve numerous tractor/trailer tractor combinations.
  • You might want to consider taking the public transportation option or planning your exits and destinations even further ahead than usual, especially if you travel through the downtown district or conduct business in the Tricity area.
  • Use the Chandigarh Police alerts and Panjab University notifications to keep updated on additional changes that may be occurring.

This article is based on information available from official police advisories and credible news updates at the time of publication. Traffic plans, protest details, and closure announcements are subject to change. Readers are advised to follow real-time updates from authorities for the latest information.

ALSO READ: National Constitution Day: How the Constitution Was Written & Why It Matters Today

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chandigarh farmers protestChandigarh newsChandigarh police advisoryChandigarh traffic advisoryChandigarh traffic alertfarmers rally traffic updateNovember 26 protest ChandigarhPanjab University closed newsPU shutdownroads to avoid Chandigarhtraffic curbs Chandigarh

RELATED News

National Constitution Day: How the Constitution Was Written & Why It Matters Today

17 Years Since The 26/11 Mumbai Attack: A Detailed Timeline Of The Four Day Siege That Killed 166 Civilians

Kali Mata Dressed As Mother Mary: Outrage In Mumbai, Priest Arrested After Shocking Chembur Temple Incident

‘Integral Part of Country’: India Lodges Protest After Detention of Arunachal Woman at Shanghai Airport

Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

LATEST NEWS

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Likely Today: Check Status Step By Step On BSE, NSE & Registrar; GMP Signals 15% Premium Ahead Of Listing

‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

‘Tremendous Progress’, Says Donald Trump On Ukraine War Talks, But Putin Holds The Final Card – Is Russian President Ready To End The War?

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Showdown

“We Wanted Them to Really Grovel”: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Strategic Day 4 Declaration Against India in 2nd Test

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26
Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26
Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26
Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

QUICK LINKS